Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) soldiers stand blocking enter to the Palace Square a day before Sunday's protest in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. As part of a multipronged effort by the authorities to discourage Russians from attending Sunday's demonstrations, the Prosecutor General's office ordered the state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, to block the calls for joining the protests on the internet. The Prosecutor General's office and the Interior Ministry also issued stern warnings to the public not to join the protests, saying participants could face criminal charges of taking part in mass riots if the rallies turn violent.