European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, speaks with Madeline Brasseur, 37, Paul Brasseur, 42, and their son Samuel, 12 as she tours the village after flooding in Pepinster, Belgium, on Saturday, July 17. Residents in several provinces were cleaning up after severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.