Tom Mohan, co-founder of Horizon Insects, holds a handful of Tenebrio molitor larvae, at the company’s London insect farm on June 2. While insects are commonly eaten in parts of Asia and Africa, they're increasingly seen as a viable food source in the West as Earth’s growing population puts more pressure on global food production. Experts say they’re rich in protein, yet can be raised much more sustainably than beef or pork. Regulatory change has also made things easier for European companies looking to market insects directly to consumers.