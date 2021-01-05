Natsiraishe Maritsa, second right, goes through taekwondo kicking drills during a practice session with young boys and girls in the Epworth settlement on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. In Zimbabwe, where girls as young as 10 are forced to marry due to poverty or traditional and religious practices, a teenage martial arts fan 17-year-old Natsiraishe Maritsa is using the sport to give girls in an impoverished community a fighting chance at life.