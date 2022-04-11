ROCK SPRINGS – A pair of Tigers are moving on to compete at the next level.
On Thursday, April 7, Rock Springs High School seniors Colton Carlsen and Charles Fossey signed their national letter of intent to continue their track and field career in college.
Carlsen signed to throw in multiple events at the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana, while Fossey signed to run at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
Both athletes expressed their eagerness to compete at the collegiate level.
“It’s pretty exciting. I was a little nervous, but I’m super excited now to be able to play at the next level,” Carlsen said. “Providence really fit me. It’s a little smaller than Chadron, but I like the facilities and how tightknit it was.”
Fossey, who will run cross country at Chadron State as well, is looking forward to improving his skill and working with the coaches.
“I’m really excited to be able to compete at another level. I liked Coach (Luke) Karamitros and I think that we could have a really good program if I work hard and keep doing that,” Fossey said.
As for RSHS head track and field coach Casey Walker, he couldn’t be prouder of the two seniors and knows the work each of them put in to reach this milestone.
“I’m just proud of the kids. These guys are a product of a lot of hard work,” Walker said.
“Colton is a multisport athlete. He plays football and does track. He’s worked hard in the weight room for both sports. He knows how to compete in multiple settings. Honestly, this is only his second year of throwing so he has a ton of upside.
‘Charles, again, is a product of four years of hard work. The kid puts in miles when no one else is. In between fall cross country and winter indoor track, he was putting in work with Coach (Mesa) Weidle and bringing other kids with him.”
The hard work and dedication to their craft has helped the two athletes catapult themselves to the next level.
Walker noted that it’s the work put in behind the scenes that carried them to this moment.
“I’m proud of the kids. I’m happy for them. I’m happy for the work they put in. When people see this, that’s what they don’t see. They don’t see all the work in the weight room, all the miles Charles puts in by himself. They’re talented, yes, but they put in a lot of hard work,” he said.
Both Carlsen and Fossey look fondly back at their years at Rock Springs High School, expressing that the track meets were their favorite part.
“I would probably say going to the track meets and supporting your teammates is really fun to me. We have all different kinds of athletes in different events, like distance runners, sprinters, throwers. You’re just all coming together as one to support each other,” Carlsen said.
Carlsen plans on studying criminal justice at the University of Providence and wants to become a criminal investigator.
Fossey is interested in health science, however, he is currently undecided as to what his major will be at the moment.