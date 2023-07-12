cast

The Starling Company will present Next to Normal at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs. Opening night is on Friday, July 21. The performance focuses on a family dealing with a mental illness crisis. The show deals with a number of sensitive, potentially triggering subjects. Viewer discretion is advised. From left to right are Gabriel Garcia, Erika Hunsaker and Devin Manfull rehearsing their lines on stage.

 Photo Courtesy of The Starling Company

ROCK SPRINGS – The Starling Company will present a 40-song rock musical, focusing on depression, loss, suicide, drug addiction, ethics in modern psychiatry and the fragility of suburban life.

“Next to Normal” takes place at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs on Friday, July 21, Saturday, July 22, starting at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 23, starting at 5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.

