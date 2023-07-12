The Starling Company will present Next to Normal at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs. Opening night is on Friday, July 21. The performance focuses on a family dealing with a mental illness crisis. The show deals with a number of sensitive, potentially triggering subjects. Viewer discretion is advised. From left to right are Gabriel Garcia, Erika Hunsaker and Devin Manfull rehearsing their lines on stage.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Starling Company will present a 40-song rock musical, focusing on depression, loss, suicide, drug addiction, ethics in modern psychiatry and the fragility of suburban life.
“Next to Normal” takes place at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs on Friday, July 21, Saturday, July 22, starting at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 23, starting at 5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
Director Kenny “My Darling” Starling, explained that the performance is about a small, suburban family dealing with the effects of mental illness.
“It puts a microscope on the issues of mental health treatment, community and how little we’ve known about that and how stigmatized the conversation is around that,” said Starling. “It’s a view of one family’s story of attempting to deal with the mental issues the mother has.”
The family appears normal in the beginning, but soon, the show depicts that something is wrong.
“The cast is incredible,” he expressed. “They’re phenomenal. I’ve been wanting to do this show for years. A lot of the people I had in mind to do the show, showed up and they’re the perfect fit.”
The cast includes:
Erika Hunsaker as Diana Goodman
Devin Manfull as Dan Goodman
Gabriel Garcia as Gabe Goodman
Kaley Sikora as Natalie Goodman
Zack Anderson as Henry
Caleb Michael Smith as Dr. Fine
Angel Lee Ventura as Dr. Madden
Aimee White, Janilee Hutchings, Quinten Loveland, Kenny Starling as The Voices
According to Starling, the musical opened on Broadway in 2009. It was nominated for 11 Tony Awards that year and won three, which were Best Original Score, Best Orchestration and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Alice Ripley).
Starling noted that it also won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “because of the conversations that had opened up about mental health in the early 2000s.” It also became the eighth musical in history to receive the honor.
Mental health has only been part of mainstream conversation in the last ten years, maybe even less in Wyoming, he mentioned. Many people can’t get a diagnosis in Sweetwater County because of insurance requirements; most people need to go out-of-state to get a diagnosis.
“It’s extra important to do the show for that reason,” he said, revealing that bipolar disorder runs in his family. “I didn’t find out until later in life about what was going on with my parents. I wish I had because I would have shown them more kindness and understanding.
“It also showed me what steps to take to be kinder to myself.”
Starling pointed out that particularly within the medical community, there is stigma and a lot of “misinformation that floats around, just based on personal basis.”
In the show, there are two doctors; the first one represents the older mind-set of mental health.
“Ok, here’s a drug. Here’s another drug,” he said as he described the doctor. “He’s not listening to the patient, who is a woman of color, which comes with more of a stigma in the mental health community as well.”
He added, “The biggest thing about this show is no one is inherently a villain. Everyone has a story. Everyone is attempting to do the best that they can for themselves and for the ones they love.”
Starling said that even though there is no sexualized content in the production, there are triggering topics that parents should discuss with their children if they express interest in attending the live performance.
“It’s great to start a conversation and I’m hoping that’s what it does for the community in general.”