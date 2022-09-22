ROCK SPRINGS – History was made this week when Western Wyoming Community College sophomore Madison Bailey was named the NJCAA Women’s Soccer Player of the Week.
“It feels surreal. It doesn’t even feel real. It is such a huge honor. I didn’t realize how many schools were actually involved. This is just insane,” said Bailey, who is studying criminal justice.
“I think I was ready to score goals, like I was goal hungry. Last year, I didn’t exactly have the opportunity. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates and coaches this year.”
She had four goals this past week on 7 shots on goal.
Through 13 matches, Bailey has started every single one of them. The sophomore forward has eight goals on the season to go along with three assists. She is one-for-one on penalty kicks and has three game-winning goals.
Her efforts have helped lead the Lady Mustangs to a 8-3 record overall and 3-0 in Region IX action.
Bailey credits the comradery of the team for their early success.
“We’re able to communicate and we all just clicked from the very beginning. Even with all of the new freshmen that came in, we were all just able to be friends immediately. It was the craziest,” she said.
Bailey transferred to Western from Utah State University Eastern. The move to Rock Springs, Wyoming, has only elevated her game.
“With shooting and stuff, people always ask me, specifically, how they should shoot it. I’m always willing to help. This summer, I put in so much extra work to make sure I would be able to be better than I was last season with USU Eastern,” she said. “Coach Brady (Baldwin) gave me the confidence I needed when I transferred. That’s exactly what I needed and he built me up.”
According to Dr. Lu Sweet, athletic director at Western, “This accomplishment is outstanding when you consider that there are 83 teams and over 2000 players in the NJCAA Division I women’s soccer program. This individual accomplishment is also a huge victory for our team, our athletic department and Western.
“Our soccer program has now received votes in the National poll for the past two weeks of this season. In the past couple of years, our coaches have turned the program into a very competitive program. We really feel we can bring home a Region Title this year and head into the District competitions as a contender.”