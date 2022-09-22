Madison Bailey

Western Wyoming Community College sophomore forward Madison Bailey was named NJCAA Women's Soccer Player of the Week this week.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – History was made this week when Western Wyoming Community College sophomore Madison Bailey was named the NJCAA Women’s Soccer Player of the Week.

“It feels surreal. It doesn’t even feel real. It is such a huge honor. I didn’t realize how many schools were actually involved. This is just insane,” said Bailey, who is studying criminal justice.

