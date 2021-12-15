ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior tight end Isaac Schoenfeld has officially signed his letter of intent with the University of Wyoming Cowboys today, Dec. 15, at Rock Springs High School.
Schoenfeld described this opportunity as a dream he’s had since he was a little kid.
“It’s mind blowing,” Schoenfeld said with a huge smile on his face. “I can’t put it all into words but it's super exciting to go to the school that I’ve been watching since I was a little kid. I used to go to a lot of Cowboy games when I was younger. Overall, I’m just super excited”.
The Rock Springs native grew up watching the game on television, when he wasn’t front row in attendance, as well as watching his cousins play and fell in love with the game.
Schoenfeld will be playing tight end this season but if he had it his way, his football career would have started a little different.
“Honestly, I didn’t know what I wanted to play,” Schoenfeld said. “Freshman year I wanted to play everything. We got a new coach sophomore year and I really wanted to play quarterback and that idea was shot down really quick and he told me I’d be a great fit for tight end.”
Schoenfeld’s thoughts on his quarterback skills are honest and to the point.
“I can throw the ball pretty far, but I don’t know how accurate it would be,” Schoenfeld said with a smile on his face.
Nonetheless, the standout tight end claims he wouldn’t be in this position of signing with a division-1 team if it wasn’t for his family’s support.
“They pushed me every day. They made sure I was at all the offseason stuff when I couldn’t drive. They put gas in my vehicle when I needed to get to certain places. They have taken me to different college visits in the area. Overall, they made sure I was where I needed to be when I needed to be there.”
Before Schoenfeld hits the college gridiron this summer for his first Cowboys’ practice, he will enjoy his final season as a Tiger athlete playing basketball. Ironically, he remembers hearing whispers last year, around this time, that this beautiful day could be on the horizon.
“During basketball season last year, there were little rumors about this opportunity, but no coach had reached out to me,” Schoenfeld explained. “Eventually, their tight end coach Shannon Moore texted me to ask if I wanted to get on the phone and I was like ‘heck yeah’. When we spoke, he told me they were looking at me and another kid in Wyoming and they only give out one scholarship in the state of Wyoming. He also told me I have to prove myself every practice and go out there and play like I’m the best. Obviously, I took that upon me and did that because I’ve reached this point.”
As far as the plan once he steps foot on campus, Schoenfeld feels like he will redshirt next season, but he hasn’t spoken to head coach Craig Bohl about his role next season. He is confident that eventually he will be playing tight end but might start out on the special teams.
“The plan I think for now is to redshirt. If they see me in their immediate game plan than I will play but for now I do want to get the technique down, learn the plays and just familiarize myself with Wyoming football”
Looking into the future, Schoenfeld has decided to major in Wildlife Biology so he can become a Microbiologist or Game Warden just in case the goal of the NFL isn’t there.
“I think if the opportunity comes to play in the NFL, I will obviously take it,” Schoenfeld explained. “I am not going to put all my hopes and dreams on it because I know the likelihood of that is very low, but I do want to have a job right out of college.”
Elaborating on the NFL dream, the future Cowboy plans on “busting his butt” so that NFL scouts do notice his talents even though he has other aspirations outside of football. He has a backup plan because even this multi-talented tight end knows that football isn’t forever.