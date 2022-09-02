ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers dropped their home opener on Friday night to the No. 4 ranked Thunder Basin High School Bolts, 36-21.
The Tigers entered the game as the No. 5 ranked squad in the state and fall to a record of 1-1 early on this season.
After the game, Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt expressed his disappointment in the loss, saying the team “let an opportunity to upset somebody get away.”
“We lost this game this week in practice. We had a lot of guys out sick. We had a lot of guys not there for things. When guys aren’t there for practice, you don’t expect to come out against a good opponent and play well,” Lenhardt noted.
He expressed his frustrations with Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for not allowing athletes to train in the weight room over the summer.
“It’s obvious that Thunder’s kids are in the weight room year-round. We need to find a way to get our players in the weight room year-round. I have been asking for it for four years and we don’t get that from our school district.”
It was a slow start to the game. It wasn’t until the final minute when Thunder Basin senior running back Dillon Glick punched in a two-yard touchdown to give the Bolts the lead.
The Bolts went up 10-0 about midway through the second quarter when senior kicker/running back Nic Black nailed a 22-yard field goal.
However, the Tigers marched down the field that allowed junior Rock Springs wide receiver Goodness Okere to get in the end zone from the two-yard line.
Rock Springs entered halftime, down 10-7.
The Tigers began the second half with the ball at their own 25-yard line. After struggling to get the first down, Lenhardt elected to go for it on fourth down with a fake punt, which worked last year.
“The thought process was that it was a look that I thought we had. We didn’t get the look we wanted and just flat out got beat, Lenhardt said of the play.
“We had to get three yards and we got two. Sometimes you roll the dice. We’re going to try to do anything we can to win the football game. I thought this game was very important in some ways. If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t. Last year, we faked one and it worked.”
It allowed the Bolts to have good field position, beginning their first drive of the second half from Rock Springs’ 33-yard line. Thunder Basin’s Black was able to score the touchdown later in the drive to give the Bolts a 16-7 advantage.
The following possession, Rock Springs junior quarterback Michael Faigl found Okere for a 45-yard gain. The next play, Faigl found senior wide receiver Trenten Butcher with a screen pass that resulted in a 35-yard touchdown play to put the Tigers within two points, down 16-14.
The next possession, the Tigers’ defense forced the fumble and recovered the ball in Thunder Basin’s territory. The offense couldn’t capitalize, however, and the Bolts scored another touchdown on the following possession.
“I know our guys battled tonight, but I’m disappointed because when we got the ball back, we had a chance to take the lead there. But we had too many misassignments on offense. I know people are going to look at it and see that we gave up 36 points, but the reality is we lost this game because our offense lacked execution. We can’t expect our defense to hold up with as many subs as we’re playing,” Lenhardt said.
The Tigers did manage to score one more touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too large to overcome.
Rock Springs travels to Gillette next Friday, Sept. 9, to play Campbell County High School. Lenhardt said he wants to see better effort from everyone in practice, leading up to the game.
“We’v got to get back to teaching basics, but we really got to coach the little things better. All of the coaches have to be engaged the entire practice and take it upon themselves to get their guys to do the job right. I think it starts with me, then it trickles down to the coaches. I can promise you I’m going to do a better job.”