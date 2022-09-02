Tigers

Rock Springs High School junior quarterback Michael Faigl escapes the pressure against Thunder Basin High School in Friday night's home opener at Tiger Stadium.

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers dropped their home opener on Friday night to the No. 4 ranked Thunder Basin High School Bolts, 36-21.

The Tigers entered the game as the No. 5 ranked squad in the state and fall to a record of 1-1 early on this season. 

