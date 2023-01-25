Kenny

Kenny "Starling My Darling" McCormack dressed up as a mix of influences such as Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Hedwig for the inaugural New Year's Eve drag show, "Drag Me To 23" at the Broadway Theater. McCormack sang "Wicked Little Town" 

 Photo by Abbey Barna

ROCK SPRINGS -- Auditions for "Hedwig & The Angry Inch" are open to the public as of Sunday, Feb. 12, 6 p.m. at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs, 618 Broadway St.

Kenny "Starling My Darling" McCormack, founder of The Starling Company, noted that there are other opportunities to audition for this production. Interested individuals may e-mail McCormack at the.starling.co@gmail.com for other options. All questions may be directed to their Facebook page, Instagram or directly to the email mentioned.

