ROCK SPRINGS -- Auditions for "Hedwig & The Angry Inch" are open to the public as of Sunday, Feb. 12, 6 p.m. at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs, 618 Broadway St.
Kenny "Starling My Darling" McCormack, founder of The Starling Company, noted that there are other opportunities to audition for this production. Interested individuals may e-mail McCormack at the.starling.co@gmail.com for other options. All questions may be directed to their Facebook page, Instagram or directly to the email mentioned.
A headshot and resume are encouraged, but not required.
Participants will audition for the role of Yitzhak. Yitzhak is Hedwig’s husband and back-up singer. The character is a Croatian, who is cool and reserved, but with a powerhouse voice.
The actor must look 20 years old or older and have a range of a mezzo-soprano with a rock belt (D4-A5). This role is traditionally played by an assigned female at birth individual.
To prepare, the perspective cast member must prepare a maximum of 32 bars of music (about two minutes) either from the show or a similar style to showcase the voice.
Those who are interested in auditioning must be 18 and over. It is also a paid opportunity.
A proposed rehearsal schedule will be discussed at the auditions. Since the cast will be small for this production, the rehearsals will be very flexible, based on the cast’s and band’s availability, said McCormack. This excludes tech week, which is mandatory.
Performances are scheduled in Rock Springs for Thursday, April 20, Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, in Rock Springs.
Performance dates for “Hedwig & the Angry Inch” in Salt Lake City will be announced soon.
According to McCormack, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” is the story of “internationally ignored song stylist” Hedwig Schmidt, a fourth-wall smashing East German rock ‘n’ roll goddess who also happens to be the victim of a botched sex-change operation, which has left her with just “an angry inch.”
McCormack describes the performance as an “outrageous and unexpectedly hilarious story,” performed by Hedwig in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy routine, backed by her husband, Yitzhak and the hard-rocking band, “The Angry Inch.”
Hedwig describes her life’s search for the “The Origin of Love” and her other half in the story.
“It’s a rocking ride,” McCormack shared. “It’s funny, touching, and ultimately inspiring to anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.
McCormack said, “The audience should expect to laugh, to feel moved and leave with the understanding that ‘you are enough.’”
‘My life was forever changed’
In 2014, McCormack had traveled with their home theater group in South Carolina to New York City to work with Broadway professionals and to see their shows. McCormack was able to get tickets to the original Broadway cast performance of “Hedwig & The Angry Inch,” with their first boyfriend. Actor Neil Patrick Harris starred as Hedwig in the live performance.
“This was a preview performance, so it hadn’t even opened yet,” McCormack recalled. “Fourteen rows back from the orchestra, my life was forever changed.
“That was the night I realized, ‘Hmm. I'm not exactly a dude.’”
Just before the pandemic, McCormack had a “number of so-close opportunities to put on the wig” themselves.
“The last of which was when my former partner and I started a theatre company in Salt Lake City together. “Hedwig & The Angry Inch” was lined up to be our very first production; then boom, the world shut down for Covid,” they explained. “It was kind of a traumatic blow and getting back into theatre afterwards was honestly hard.”
McCormack added, “So here we are, in Rock Springs, finally making it happen. I genuinely believe the universe, God, whoever it was, was just making me wait for the right moment to bring her to life.”
McCormack noted that the support for The Starling Company in Sweetwater County has been clear; in fact, according to McCormack, 240 attended the company’s debut New Year’s Eve drag show, “Drag Me To 23” at the Broadway Theater on Dec. 31, 2022.
“Some days, sheer adrenaline aloe keeps me going!” they laughed. “It’s, seriously, the response from the community. This is needed. There has been some online hate and even physical hate in close proximity to me, but the positive reception, as well as online defense, by the greater majority of the community has been overwhelming.
“People are starving for a kind, loving change to our culture that includes everyone!”
Creating a safe space:
According to the Salt Lake Tribune, a protest was held by the self-proclaimed “Proud Boy Chapter of SLC” in front of a venue for a monthly drag show at Teazaanti, a wine and tea shop in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood, on Friday, Jan. 20. All ages were invited to attend this event.
The article stated that five people dressed in black, yellow and camo, claiming themselves as members of the Salt Lake Chapter of the Proud Boys, shouted at people from the public sidewalk, accusing patrons of being “groomers” and that they should be ashamed.
At least one individual from the group carried a semi-automatic rifle and a 9 mm handgun.
The shop owner, Scott Lyttle called authorities out of concern for performers, staff and guests.
Several Salt Lake City police officers responded. Officers asked demonstrators about their firearms, instructed them to stay on the sidewalk, and told them not to use the megaphone they brought.
According to Lyttle, the evening remained peaceful. The tea shop has never had people protesting outside before, he said.
McCormack’s friend, Tara Lipsyncki-Munro, organizes the event.
According to Munro’s Facebook post regarding the incident, Munro expressed that safety is, and should be, the number one priority in every business.
While Munro believes it is important to host all-ages queer events, Munro pointed out that “it simply is not safe or fair to put other people, especially children, on the front line with gunfire alongside me.”
With that, Tea Zaanti and Munro agree that “Bes-TEAS” needs to take a step back.
“This is not the end of the show or our mission to support queer youth in any sort of way,” said Munro. “This is a strategic decision about how to best move forward and win the war against hate.”
In regards to safety in Rock Springs, McCormack said that “it would take a really bad situation for me to cancel or not go on with the show.”
McCormack explained, “I've also been privileged enough to take the necessary steps to create a safe space for our performances. For the New Year’s Show, we had armed security, in plain clothes, so audience members may not have noticed. They swept the venue prior to the performance, secured all exits and remained vigilant throughout the evening. This was all organized and orchestrated by very kind community members - and dear friends of mine - all allies that believe in the message of love and kindness we have to offer.”
“Too many of our queer elders have been brutalized and or murdered because of the very hateful rhetoric now rearing its ugly head again.” they added. “So, for those queer elders, for the queer adults and especially the queer youth, I refuse to back down.”