GREEN RIVER -- According to the Wyoming Nurses Association, Governor Mark Gordon declared May 2022 as Nurses Month.
The declaration states that more qualified registered nurses are needed in the future to meet the increasingly complex needs of health care consumers in the communities.
During the first week of Nurses Month, nurses were reminded to focus on the emotional and physical well-being of themselves and others by engaging in healthy activities that focus on the body and the mind.
Brenna Kirsch, advanced practice nurse at Castle Rock Medical Center was stretching her legs in the parking lot at Expedition Island. Her friends Kathy Luzmoor, a retired registered nurse and Ann Clevenger, chief nursing officer at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County were ready to accompany her on the stroll as well.
“It’s nice to get out, enjoy each other’s company and raise money for college education,” said Kirsch.
The 5th annual Wyoming Nurses Association Region Walk/Run was an event to raise money for scholarships to those who want a career in nursing.
The theme for the second week of Nurses Month, according to Luzmoor, is recognition.
“We recognize the nurses in the community who have advanced certification,” she shared.
The third week of Nurses Month focuses on professional development and the last week of Nurses Month will focus on community engagement.
“I’ve signed up for the city-wide clean-up,” Clevenger mentioned.
Nursing awards will be presented and a scholarship recipient will be announced during the Southwest Region Nurses Week Celebration on Wednesday, May 11 at Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River.
The reception starts at 6 p.m.
Gordon encourages all Wyomingites “to honor the registered nurses who care for all of us and celebrate registered nurses’ accomplishments and their efforts to improve the healthcare system.”