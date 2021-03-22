Elgin Baylor stands next to a statue honoring the Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers great outside Staples Center in Los Angeles on April 6, 2018. Baylor, the Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star, died Monday, March 22, 2021, of natural causes. He was 86. The Lakers announced that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.

To plant a tree in memory of Lakers Elgin Baylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.