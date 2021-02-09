Virginia Destroyers head coach Marty Schottenheimer speaks after defeating the Las Vegas Locomotives to win the United Football League Championship in Virginia Beach, Virgina, on Oct. 21, 2011. Schottenheimer, who won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football but regularly fell short in the playoffs, has died. He was 77.

