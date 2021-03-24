France's Julie Pomagalski speeds down the Parallel Giant Slalom at the FIS Snowboard World Championship in Arosa, Switzerland, on Jan. 16, 2007. The two-time Olympic snowboarder has died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. She was 40. Pomagalski competed in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 2006 Turin Olympics, and in 1999 won gold in the snowboard cross at the world championships.

