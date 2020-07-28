Roy B Reed

 

1922-2020 Roy B Reed, 98, of Missouri died July 2. Military honors and entombment will take place at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus