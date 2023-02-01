DN

“The Worldly Chapel,” a painting by Darryl Newton, depicts the social climate of Rock Springs in the 1970s, including prostitution, brawling patrons, half-naked dancers, bikers and gamblers, has been on display at CFAC since 1985. Originally acquired by the CFAC in 1978, “The Worldly Chapel” was ultimately stored in the director’s office due to the public outcry over the subject matter. Seven years later, it was re-introduced to the community. If SF 177 had passed, CFAC may have had to take it down.

CHEYENNE – There was a sigh of relief among representatives for public libraries and art institutions as the sponsor of an obscenity bill suggested that her draft “be put on hold’ during the senate education committee meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the state capitol in Cheyenne.

Before the bill took a dive, Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, explained that her bill, “Promoting Obscenity-Educational Exception Repeal,” (SF177), “just repeals the exemption for libraries and school teachers from obscenity statutes.”

