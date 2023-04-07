2015

Residents gathered to observe Dead Horse Creek from D St. in Rock Springs on July 6, 2015. On July 7, 2015, flooding caught businesses and residents off-guard. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- In case of floods this spring, Sweetwater County along with industry partners, have plans in place to ensure critical infrastructure and systems are protected as we all rely on electricity, clean water and transportation (e.g.; roads and bridges) to maintain normalcy in daily life, according to a press release from Sweetwater County District Board of Health.

Sweetwater County Emergency Management and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office recommend taking steps now to prepare your homes and property for potential spring flooding. Flooding can happen with little notice therefore, it’s important to have a plan and supplies ready to protect yourself and your home from damage.

