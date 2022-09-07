...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...
Strong Gusty Winds...and Strong Winds with a Cold Front will
create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new fire
starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs resident voiced her concerns pertaining to the deer population following a presentation given by a representative from Wyoming Game and Fish during the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Andy Roosa from Wyoming Game and Fish gave a presentation during the city council meeting concerning deer regulations. Roosa outlined some of the different ways to lower the population of deer in Rock Springs.
“I’m here tonight to just kind of go over the process if the city of Rock Springs chose to move forward with removing deer from the city,” Roosa said. “That would entail the city applying for a Wyoming Game and Fish Chapter 56 Lethal Removal permit.
“In order to obtain that permit, the city would have to have a ‘no feeding’ ordinance in place; which I believe is already in place. Once that was approved, the city would be authorized to remove a certain number of deer. Game and fish does not participate in that removal.”
Roosa said that most towns choose to perform a deer count before the removal of deer in order to get a rough estimate concerning how many deer the town wants to remove.
“That would be kind of tough in Rock Springs just because of how kind of spread out the city is. But we could at least make an attempt. Any deer removed from private property under that permit would require landowner permission prior to removal by the city.
“Deer must be taken with the most humane method available, which is normally just with a firearm,” he said.
According to Roosa, all deer have to be retrieved and field dressed under the permit. Furthermore, a CWD sample has to be submitted to the state vet lab.
If the test comes back negative, the deer must be donated for consumption on a donation coupon provided by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. All of antlers have to be given to the Game and Fish for disposal.
Council member Rob Zotti brought up the option through a porcine zona pellucida (PZP) vaccine. Zotti said that he had heard that the vaccine, after being administered into the deer’s hip, can control their fertility.
“I’ve heard of that being tried,” Roosa said. “I don’t think it’s really effective usually. I’ve never had any personal experience with it and I haven’t done a lot of research on it. So, I can’t really speak to the efficacy of it. But from what I have read, it’s not super effective.”
Council member Keaton West pointed to the drought as a factor to the reason why deer are coming into town to search for food and water. West also said that city residents putting out water and food for the deer doesn’t help the matter.
Following the presentation and comments from city council members, the floor was open up for anyone in the audience to approach the podium and voice their thoughts on the matter.
Rock Springs resident Sharrie Paoli was the only one to share her concerns from the audience.
Paoli said that she lives on Hillcrest Drive and the deer have continued to increase in number and have continued to show up in her yard.
“This year is horrendous,” she said. “I can’t keep the deer out of the yard. They have rolled, kicked at and kicked one little dog that we have.”
Additionally, Paoli recited a list of repellents she has used in order to try to keep the deer out of her yard. However, she said that none of them seemed to work.
Paolo also said that the deer have done damage to the iron fence in her yard, as well as apple trees, grass and the flowers.
“I love deer. I’m a hunter. I love animals but not in my yard to destroy property,” Paoli said.
Roosa added that of all of the ways that are marketed to aid in keeping deer away, they don’t seem to be long-term solutions.
Mayor Tim Kaumo said that he also has noticed people giving food and water to the deer.
He also said that they need to enforce the current ordinances that are currently in place concerning feeding wildlife in town more strictly while they are in search of potential solutions to handle the deer population.