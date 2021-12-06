ROCK SPRINGS – From the Grinch to glowing floats to Santa - it's all the things community members love about an old-fashioned Christmas.
The community, local businesses and organizations of Rock Springs kicked off the Christmas season with the 24th annual Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Lighted Holiday Parade.
Prior to the parade, Mayor Tim Kaumo with the help of Santa Claus lit the city’s official Christmas tree on the corner of Elk St. and Grant St.
In the meantime, parade participants on B Street were trying to save pieces of their floats when sudden wind gusts started to make trouble.
According to Megan Torrontegui, service unit manager for Rock Springs girl scouts, the troop had planned to have a snow globe-themed float but “the wind annihilated the dome.”
“The girls and I will still have fun being in the parade though,” Torrontegui said.
State Farm Insurance Agent Amber Kramer explained that she and her crew had added “a cute fireplace display to the float but the wind destroyed it.”
“We’ve heard that the wind won’t stop soon,” Lena Warren, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County community outreach director revealed. “It’s supposed to get as high as 55 miles an hour. We’re not looking forward to it!”
The wind wasn’t the only problem for the staff from Children’s Dental Center of Rock Springs. They also had to fix some technical issues just minutes before the parade.
Director of Marketing Kiaya Leo said, “It only took an hour to build our float but the lights are challenging.
“We hope they’ll stay on through the parade!”
Restoration Ministries Pastor Gene Emerson took his spot in line with his motorcycle.
He said, “I’m looking forward to riding my bike and seeing a lot of people I haven’t seen for a while enjoying their candy canes.”
Before the parade began, residents and visitors were captivated by the majestic, color-changing sky on South Main Street. They quickly gathered with friends and family members to catch the inspiring sunset on their phones. Some used the Home of the Rock Springs Coal welcome sign as a backdrop too.
Almost every year, parade spectators have bundled in heavy attire. This year, however, Mother Nature gave Sweetwater County a break from freezing temperatures for now.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the friendly competition between participants to make the best floats and watching the holiday spirit peek out of the onlookers...even if only for a moment,” said Rock Springs spectator Whitney Forrest.
Children started jumping up and down, squealing in excitement as the first sight of the parade near the Rock Springs Historical Museum.
The parade teased spectators with modest floats and music.
Former Rock Springs Councilor Rose Moseby was chosen as Grand Marshall for this year’s lighted holiday parade.
“I was so surprised and honored to have been chosen to be this year’s Grand Marshall,” Moseby expressed. “I love being active and helping out in my community. I love the people here.
“It’s never been about recognition.”
Rock Springs resident Jessica Davis said, “I love watching my children’s faces light up when they see the parade begin.
“My daughter is always on the lookout for Santa!”
Stacey Loftus and her family recently moved back to Rock Springs from Brighton, Colorado.
“We look forward to the whole parade,” Loftus said. “Christmas is a magical time for our children.”
She added, “Having the parade in the evening with the festiveness of the lights helps keep the magic of Christmas alive for my kids and in our community.”
Rock Springs Library Youth Services Manager Sunny Hobbs couldn’t wait to bring her family to the parade.
“While it is always so neat to see the amazing floats, nothing beats watching the kids, bundled to the max, just radiating excitement and joy!” she exclaimed.
Natoshia Seely, a nursing assistant from Sage View Care Center always takes her children to the annual lighted parade.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the community come together and to support big businesses and local small businesses.”
Even though there were a few hiccups, the parade continued with joy as spectators whistled, applauded, laughed and cheered until the very end.
There were 50 floats in this year’s lighted parade.
Spectators had the opportunity to vote for their favorite parade float on the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce website.
Rock Springs resident Melissa Abram laughed as she said, “This is an amazing competition.
“I don’t know who to vote for – there are a few spectacular ones!”
Pilot Butte Elementary School sixth grader Seth Schmaltz said he was “there for the lights.”
“It’s going to be hard picking a favorite,” he mentioned as he helped distribute candy canes to the crowd on North Front Street. “There are so many cool ones!”