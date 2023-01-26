...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Strong winds will blow around loose objects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow is possible and will reduce
visibility at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
...Strong Winds Likely This Afternoon...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West winds increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater and southern Lincoln Counties.
* WHEN...This afternoon and evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers should watch for strong crosswinds
when driving, especially high profile vehicles and motorists
towing lightweight trailers.
The Colt Single Action Army revolver researched this week through the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program. Museum staff assessed that it was manufactured in 1883.
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A frontier-era handgun recently researched by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum showed signs of extensive use.
Museum staff determined the handgun to be a .45-caliber, six-shot Colt Single Action Army single-action revolver, perhaps the most iconic handgun in American history. Museum staff assessed that it was manufactured in 1883.
Needing to replace its Civil War era percussion and cartridge-conversion revolvers, the U.S. Army adopted the Single Action Army in 1873. Fitted with a 7½” barrel, it remained the standard issue sidearm until 1892, and a substitute standard for years afterward.
The Single Action Army, which came to be known as the “Peacemaker Colt,” was an instant hit with the civilian market as well. Several barrel lengths were made available over time; this Colt is a 5½ " model.
Though Single Action Army grips were originally wood, Colt began making rubber grips available in 1882. From 1882 to 1890, a design called “Eagle Grips,” featuring an eagle, a shield, and Colt’s rampant colt logo was used. The Eagle Grips on this Colt are extensively worn down, indicating a long history of carry.
Also of interest was the Colt’s front sight. Depending on barrel length, cartridge and other factors, out-of-the-box SAAs sometimes shot low. The remedy was to file down the front sight in experimental stages to bring up the point of impact. This sight was so filed, which is consistent with an owner concerned about a high level of accuracy.
The museum offers a special Vintage Firearms Research Program. People with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov. There is no charge for the service.
The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.