SWEETWATER COUNTY – Joshua Coursey, president of the Muley Fanatic Foundation, spoke to the Board of Sweetwater County Commissioners on Tuesday, Sept. 5, regarding the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Resource Management Plan. (RMP), which was released on Aug. 17.

The RMP explains the management of about 3.6 million acres of public lands and 3.7 million acres of federal mineral estate in southwestern Wyoming, including the wide, well-known Red Desert, which draws thousands of hunters to the Greater Little Mountain area and several migration corridors, populated by various mammals.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus