SWEETWATER COUNTY – Joshua Coursey, president of the Muley Fanatic Foundation, spoke to the Board of Sweetwater County Commissioners on Tuesday, Sept. 5, regarding the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Resource Management Plan. (RMP), which was released on Aug. 17.
The RMP explains the management of about 3.6 million acres of public lands and 3.7 million acres of federal mineral estate in southwestern Wyoming, including the wide, well-known Red Desert, which draws thousands of hunters to the Greater Little Mountain area and several migration corridors, populated by various mammals.
A public meeting, which will focus on the Rock Springs Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) and the RMP, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 3 – 6 p.m., at the BLM Rock Springs Field Office, located at 280 Highway 191 North. The meeting will offer opportunities to learn more about the plan and EIS process, ask questions and submit comments.
The 90-day public comment period, regarding the DEIS and RMP, began on Aug. 18 and ends on Nov. 16.
According to the BLM, the DEIS/RMP analyzes resource management issues for BLM-administered lands in Sweetwater, Fremont, Lincoln, Uinta and Carbon counties. This plan will update management decisions about Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, oil and gas development, lands and realty, and renewable energy.
Coursey describes the draft resource management plan as “shock and awe,” noting that as a coalition, Muley Fanatic Foundation has worked hard to get the support of several entities for over a decade and a half.
The draft includes four alternatives for managing the field office’s resources:
- Alternative A is the “no action” alternative, which would be a continuation of the existing 1997 Green River Resource Management Plan. That plan balances protection of resource values with the use and development of resources.
- Alternative B emphasizes resource conservation with constraints on resource uses and is the “Agency Preferred Alternative.”
- Alternative C emphasizes resource use and of the four, proposes the least restrictive management actions for energy and commodity development.
- Alternative D sits somewhere in the middle of B and C — it’s less restrictive on resource use than Alternative B while also having a greater conservation focus than Alternative C.
Alternative D, which is in the current release explains the Little Mountain proposal that the Mulay Foundation had submitted. Coursey pointed out that it had over 2,500 sportsmen and anglers support, as well as the 2019 county commission and both the municipalities of Rock Springs and Green River.
“It was not anti-oil and gas, it was truly recognizing there were some areas within that landscape that we want to see protected for generations to come,” said Coursey, referring to Alternative D. “Looking at the comments on this, I think what most people don’t have a full understanding of this RMP draft; it does not impact the 1.8 million acres of leased land that is currently leased, that is underdeveloped within the Rock Springs field office, which is a significant amount of landscape.”
He added, “It does not limit land development, and energy development in the Little Mountain area. There are still some existing leases in that salt wells area. That was in our initial proposal; we’re recognizing that those are in place.
“We want to make sure that those areas stay the way they are today for generations to enjoy.”
According to Coursey, Alternative B shows that BLM wants to limit development around the Greater Little Mountain area, which a former commissioner described as “the gem or Yellowstone of Sweetwater County.”
He explained that there are still some existing leases in that salt wells area.
“That was in our initial proposal; we’re recognizing that those are in place,” he said, informing the commission that there are a few protections in place with the RMP draft, but his focus was “to talk about the Little Mountain area.”
Mentioning that the area has “many multiple uses,” Coursey said that striking a balance is difficult, and that it’s a hardship that Wyomingites have to bear, but “it’s also a challenge. We need to be willing to be in that arena and it’s going to take our engagement.”
Dr. Mary Thoman, commissioner, expressed her concern for Alternative B.
“I know your heart is with the wildlife and it is for all of us, but if they go with Alternative B instead of D, we may not have Muley Fanatics and we may not have jobs,” she pointed out. “We may not have income in this county. That’s the bottom line”
Coursey agreed.
“There are significant impacts, and it warrants looking it over with a fine-toothed comb. This is about balance. I think Alternative D was an effort to bring all stakeholders together, including current leasees in the area, that aligns to the support we’ve had for a decade and a half,” Coursey said, expressing hope to overturn Alternative B and that it warrants full attention.
In opposing Alternative B, Commissioner Island Richards, said that “Little Mountain absolutely needs to be protected and is a jewel in Sweetwater County.” He also mentioned that even though Alternative D wasn’t perfect and needed some tweaks, Alternative B would “threaten new projects in Sweetwater County, with the potential to cost Sweetwater County billions in investments.”
“Alternative B is a step too far,” Richards expressed. “We need public opinion.”
Coursey concurred, saying that the public engagement process is very important, and residents need to attend one of the three scheduled meetings.
Besides the first meeting taking place at the Rock Springs BLM office, a second meeting will also take place at the Lyman Branch Library, located at 129 South Franklin St., in Lyman, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 3 - 6 p.m.
The third meeting will be held at the Big Piney/Marbleton Town Hall, located at 10700 Hwy 189 in Big Piney on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 3 - 6 p.m.
Coursey said, “We have a Wyoming way to bringing differences to the table and coming to a conclusion together, to compromise and understand; it’s our opportunity to be a part of the process and be engaged.”
Chairman Keaton West noted that “multi-use is what we’re all about in Sweetwater County.”
“We’ll make sure we represent the people’s best interest while protecting Sweetwater County and fight back if needed,” said West.
Commissioner Robb Slaughter expressed that the commission is on board to help Muley Fanatics, noting that recent news articles had misrepresented the organization.
“I, too, believe we need to protect those areas,” said Slaughter. “I was disappointed in reading some of those news articles that you were in favor of what is taking place. We are, certainly, on board to help you preserve Little Mountain.”
Commissioner Taylor Jones pointed out that the comment period is two weeks after the resource management plan was published.
“There’s nothing surprising about this,” said Jones.
Coursey describes the RMP as “the playbook for how this landscape is managed”, but “we need to get this right.”
“If a child is born today, he could potentially be living with the results of this until they’re 30 years of age,” he revealed to Rocket Miner. “A person in their 50s could live with the results until they’re 78 years of age.
“My main concern is the 15% of the 3.6 million acres. We’ve worked so hard to get unified support from all the stakeholders who have viable interest in this landscape, from sportsmen to sportswomen, to energy and to the county commission, for a decade and a half,” he said, noting that there is a push for green energy and renewables. “We still live here. We need to make a living.
“There is an appropriate means for multiple use but there’s also the recognition that we need to stay out of some places. The Little Mountain area is one that we can all agree on that we should stay out of.”
