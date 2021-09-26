ROCK SPRINGS -- Acts of kindness – big or small – speak to the generosity of Sweetwater County.
On Saturday, a fundraiser took place for Rock Springs resident, Angela Walker.
Walker suffered from a stroke and a brain aneurysm on January 10.
Since then, she has been trying to regain full control of her right arm and leg. Therapists in Rock Springs have been playing a big part in her recovery but after nine months, Walker’s insurance stopped paying for physical therapy.
Walker also travels to Salt Lake City to follow up with her neurologists at the University of Utah hospital.
She has made progress but it’s going to take more time for her to be able to function at 100 percent.
Recently, she had begun speaking again and continues to work on her speech. She is learning how to walk as well.
Walker is determined to beat these challenges.
“I take it one day at a time,” Walker shared. “I wake up and tell myself, ‘I’m getting out of this bed and I’m going to tough it out.
I’m feeling stronger every day.”
Walker added, “I can’t thank everyone who supported me enough. They’ve put a lot of time and effort into this.
I’m just speechless.”
Walker is a familiar face in Rock Springs. She has worked at Albertsons for 27 years.
“I hope I can go back soon,” Walker expressed. “I miss everyone.”
Angela is a single mother. Her son is a senior in high school.
A chili dinner was served at the old American Legion building along with a variety of fruit, vegetables, and desserts.
The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 donated the venue for the benefit.
Attendee and Rock Springs author, Dena High said, “We’ve known Angela for years. We’re members of the same church.”
She went on to say, “She’s a determined sweetheart. She has a very long road ahead of her. We’re here for her.”
For a $25 contribution, the donor had the opportunity to pick a “karoke song” and sing it with the local band, Wy5.
Over 70 donations were made by Sweetwater County businesses.
According to one of the organizers, Judi Sweat, she was especially thankful to receive many donations from various businesses.
“I can’t describe how happy this makes me feel,” Sweat expressed. “We appreciated all the businesses and individuals who donated to Angela’s cause.”
Katy Bennett, a friend of Angela’s attended the event.
“We used to do jewelry parties together,” Bennett explained. “We hung out often and enjoyed events like Flaming Gorge Days and the county fair.
I couldn’t miss this fundraiser.”
Friends, family and co-workers had encouraging words for Angela throughout the fundraiser.
“If you keep having faith, you can do anything,” Bennett pointed out. “Keep being the strong and beautiful woman you are, Angela.”
Sweetwater County Treasurer and keyboardist for Wy5, Joe Barbuto said, “It was terrific to see how many folks and businesses donated, volunteered and showed up to support Angela.”
She has a whole community cheering her on and rooting for her recovery.”
Anyone who didn’t get a chance to attend the benefit can still donate to The Angela Walker Medical Fund at RSNB, 200 2nd Street or 1987 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs.