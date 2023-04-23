Alcoholic beverage ordinance
ROCK SPRINGS – During the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18, Police Chief Bill Erspamer brought up the concerns he had pertaining to the ordinance amending Article 3-2, titled “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies.”

If passed, the ordinance would allow residents to carry as well as consume alcoholic beverages while in the downtown area, on city streets, sidewalks, alleys and parking lots, during specific hours throughout the summer months.

