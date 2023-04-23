ROCK SPRINGS – During the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18, Police Chief Bill Erspamer brought up the concerns he had pertaining to the ordinance amending Article 3-2, titled “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies.”
If passed, the ordinance would allow residents to carry as well as consume alcoholic beverages while in the downtown area, on city streets, sidewalks, alleys and parking lots, during specific hours throughout the summer months.
The ordinance’s second reading was presented during the April 18 meeting.
Erspamer said that he has concerns pertaining to the ordinance allowing alcoholic beverages to be carried within the downtown area.
According to the ordinance, “Drinking of malt beverages or intoxicating liquor upon the streets, sidewalks, alleys, parking lots or other public places within the city of Rock Springs may will be permitted by the governing body from June 1 through Sept. 30 of each year between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. or at other dates and times for a specified period.”
It also states that the consumption of the “malt beverages or intoxicating liquors” that would be permitted has to be “enclosed, blocked off or cornered off in a manner that is acceptable to the chief of police and the fire chief.”
Erspamer said that his concern comes from the fact that alcohol relates to 56% of all the arrests within Wyoming. He also said that of that percentage, 66% is in Sweetwater County.
Additionally, Erspamer said that the police department is still understaffed. He went on to say that it would “add stress” for the police officers
After some discussion with the council, Erspamer said that a letter detailing his concerns would be ready for the city council members before the next meeting on Tuesday, May 2.
During that meeting, the ordinance’s third and final reading will be presented.