GREEN RIVER – Grab those mittens and throw on a pair of running shoes because the 2023 Frostbite 5K, 10K and One Mile Family Fun Run is quickly approaching.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, those looking to brave the cold weather while seeing some beautiful scenery along the race course can participate in the annual event.
The starting and ending location for the event will be at Green River’s Expedition Island, located at 475 S. Second E. St.
Both the 5K and 10K will kick off at the north side of the bridge at Expedition Island. The runners will then make their way onto the Greenbelt Pathway and run down the southside of Riverside Memorial Park to the boardwalk.
From there, racers will pace by the Green River horse corrals then enter the Union Pacific loop to the left.
From that point, those running the 10K will make their way through the loop then move on in the direction of Stratton Meyers Park.
The 5K runners will make a right turn, finish the loop and then make their way back to Expedition Island in order to complete the race.
Once the 10K runners pass Stratton Meyers Park, they will then cross over the gravel road and make their way back onto the greenbelt, to the left around the bike park, and go up the hill to Edgewater Park.
Once making it to Edgewater Park, the runners will complete a small loop in the park, make their way back onto the greenbelt to the left around the bike park and then head to the Union Pacific loop. Racers will then retrace the outside loop by staying close to the Green River.
All of the racers will finish on the north side of the Greenbelt River bridge.
In the race, there will not be any pets allowed.
Upon completion of the races, medals will be awarded to the male and female first and second place winners within each of the age divisions.
Additionally, there will be an overall award given out for the 5K and 10K men and woman as well as a $25 chamber certificate. The certificate can be used at businesses in Sweetwater County.