Image one

Grab those mittens and throw on a pair of running shoes because the 2023 Frostbite 5K, 10K and One Mile Family Fun Run is quickly approaching.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

GREEN RIVER – Grab those mittens and throw on a pair of running shoes because the 2023 Frostbite 5K, 10K and One Mile Family Fun Run is quickly approaching.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, those looking to brave the cold weather while seeing some beautiful scenery along the race course can participate in the annual event.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus