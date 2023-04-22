David Eugene Furman

A SWAT standoff with a man barricaded in his vehicle on the interstate ended with his arrest on Friday, April 21, according to Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. David Eugene Furman, 52, of Washington, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when he was stopped by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper near mile marker 50 in neighboring Uinta County, Wyoming. Upon contact with him, Furman fled in his vehicle toward Green River, leading law enforcement on a miles-long high-speed pursuit.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office

