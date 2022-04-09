...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM Tuesday. The bulk of the
snow is expected to occur through 3 AM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of
blowing snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of snow and blowing snow
could reduce visibility to around a tenth of a mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
According to Rock Springs Police Department's press release that was sent to the media on Saturday, April 9, officers were attempting to arrest Rock Springs resident Robert Shalata for an outstanding felony warrant on Friday, April 8, 2022, when he barricaded himself in his residence.
Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson
Rock Springs resident Robert Shalata barricaded himself at his residence during a six-hour standoff on Friday, April 8 2022.
ROCK SPRINGS -- According to Rock Springs Police Department's press release that was sent to the media on Saturday, April 9, officers were attempting to arrest Rock Springs resident Robert Shalata for an outstanding felony warrant on Friday, April 8, 2022, when he barricaded himself in his residence.
As officers made attempts to communicate with Shalata, information was obtained that Shalata had barricaded himself inside the home and that he was armed.
The decision was made to activate a joint tactical response team with members from the Rock Springs Police Department, Green River Police Department and Sweetwater County Sheriff's Department. The Rock Springs Fire Department also responded, ready to provide medical treatment if needed. The Tactical Response Team used specialized equipment and tactics to safely place Shalata under arrest without any injuries.
The standoff between the suspect and officers lasted approximately six hours. The suspect, Robert Shalata was booked into Sweetwater County Detention Center on additional charges of Interference with Police Officer and Unlawful Entry Into An Occupied Structure. The Rock Springs Police Department thanks Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, Green River Police Department and the Rock Springs Fire Department for their assistance in the matter.
The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all persons are innocent until proven guilty.