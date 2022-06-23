ROCK SPRINGS – A 15-year-old was killed on Sunday, June 19, in a car accident around 2:47 a.m. at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs.
According to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Altima was heading north on US 191 when the driver could not maintain staying in the travel, causing the vehicle to exit the west side of the road and roll over.
There were five passengers in the vehicle, according to the press release. There were two adults and three juveniles.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Jaquan T. Lyons Smith of Rock Springs. In addition to Lyons Smith, there was an adult passenger and has been identified as Gaige D. Olsen of Rock Springs.
Lyons Smith and the three juveniles in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts, the press release stated.
Lyons Smith, Olsen, and one juvenile passenger were transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for injuries sustained in the crash. One juvenile was transported by medical helicopter to the University of Utah for injuries from the crash. The third juvenile has been identified as a 15-year-old occupant who was fatally injured.
Impairment, speed, and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
This was the 42nd fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022.