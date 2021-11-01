ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers play the Cheyenne East High School Thunderbirds in the second round of the playoffs, after defeating Kelly Walsh High School by the score of 42-21 in the first round at home on Friday, Oct. 29.
For Tigers senior and future Wyoming Cowboy Isaac Schoenfeld, he is excited to face the No. 3 seeded Thunderbirds again.
“We had the confidence in the last game of the season that we could run the ball on them,” Schoenfeld said. “With the lineman blocking the way they were a lot of holes were opening up. It was just crazy and really fun to play against them and I look forward to it again.”
Head coach Mark Lenhardt knows that Thunderbirds are going to try and throw his Tigers a curveball to avenge their regular season finale lose.
“It’s going to be different. They are going to adjust and make us beat them in a different way. They are going to play us differently and we are going to have to be prepared for that.”
Schoenfeld is longing for a state title, along with a rematch with Sheridan in the championship. He has never beat the Broncs in his high school career. He actually recalls the loss to Sheridan as one of his favorite games of this past season.
“It was a super competitive game. We were both undefeated at the time and everyone thought it was a state championship preview. It was the closest we’ve ever been to beating those guys especially at their home. I think it’s been around 40 years since Rock Springs has beat Sheridan in Sheridan, so it’s something that I wanted to do. It was physical game and fun game despite the loss,” Schoenfeld said.
The future Wyoming Cowboy feels good about his chances to meet Sheridan in the final on Nov. 13 but will be okay if his team doesn’t get that long awaited rematch.
“Either way, we will be happy to be in that state championship game. Maybe it won’t be Sheridan, but I will be fine. We have the mindset that we will win no matter who it is. It will be a little upsetting not playing the team that beat us but, in the end, it only matters if we get that state championship.”
Sheridan will have to get past Natrona County to hold up their end of the deal for an epic state championship rematch.
Schoenfeld knows that this tall task isn’t going to be easy and he is going to need help from his teammates. He knows that he can count on one particular player to show up when it counts against the Thunderbirds, which is his childhood best friend and senior quarterback Brock Bider.
“Brock and I have been friends for a really long time. It’s a great bond so that’s probably why we are so great on the field. We hang out just about every day. We have a lot of classes together and we are always talking about football,” Schoenfeld said of his quarterback.
“He’s a lot like me because he just puts his head down and grinds. He’s a leader and just a great guy. His talent is underrated because I think if he puts his mind to it, he can play wherever he would like to play next year.”
The Tigers will be hoping for a win when they face the Thunderbirds on Friday Nov. 5 as they look to punch their ticket to a state championship game at War Memorial Stadium.