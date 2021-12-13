ROCK SPRINGS – It’s not every day that you are granted an opportunity to battle for high school bragging rights in the form of representing your town in the state championship football game.
Unless you are the 2021 Rock Springs High School Tigers football team…
The Tigers lost on that cold Nov. 13 night, in Laramie, to Sheridan High School, 45-27, and missed out on a chance to win the big trophy for the first time since 2002.
Still to this day, with a new wave of high school sports about to commence, it’s Andrew Skorcz, the Tigers hard-working wide receiver who still wonders what could have been.
“Oh, most definitely, all the time,” Skorcz said as he sadly shook his head on whether he still thinks about the state championship loss. “I think about what we could have done differently but most importantly what I could have done differently individually. You can’t do anything about it now but at the same time Sheridan played a really good game.”
Skorcz has been trying to get his mind off the final football game of his high school career, so he’s been keeping himself busy.
The Rock Springs wide receiver has been catching up with friends, staying on top of his schoolwork, and enjoying a little more free time, all while trying to adjust with not having football anymore. He’s even exchanged comforting conversations with his head coach Mark Lenhardt.
“We have a really strong relationship outside of football,” Skorcz said about his head coach. “We haven’t really talked about the game that much just stuff that is going on in school or life. He’s more than just a football coach to me; he’s a friend.”
Skorcz doesn’t get a lot of headlines from the mainstream media but if you chat with the ones who have went into battle with him, they will tell you just how much Skorcz means to not only them but to the Tiger program.
As his quarterback and friend, Brock Bider, put it “it’s safe to say that Andrew will go down as one of the best receivers in Rock Springs High School history.”
“Andrew is one of the best receivers in the state,” Bider explained. “The hard work and dedication he has applied these past four years are one of the many things that are special about him. Everything he has accomplished and earned is deserved. He comes to practice every day finding ways to get better and perfect his game. He is also a hard worker in the weight room as he is in the classroom. He’s made my job just 100 times easier because he can blow the top off of any defense and his footwork on short routes are pristine and sharp.”
Star tight end Isaac Schoenfeld shares similar sentiments and believes the speedy wide receiver should garner more attention from fans.
“Andrew is an awesome teammate. He leads by example and goes hard every play. I do think he is underrated. He was a go to guy this year and deserves more then was credited for.”
The modest Skorcz found it difficult to described himself as a player but feels he is “explosive” but “tenacious” on the defense. He also prides himself on the little things that make a difference in a game. He would love the opportunity to play football at the next level, anywhere, if granted the chance, but he isn’t going to stress over it because he feels his size can limit him.
His quarterback strongly disagrees.
“He dropped 0 passes this year and that makes me confident as a quarterback because I know if I put the ball within a five-foot radius, he can make a play on it. He can break away for 50 yards or just secure the catch and make a good play. If coaches and schools are looking for a reliable and a hardworking athlete, Andrew is definitely the guy to sign. In my opinion, Andrew could play anywhere he wants to whether that be track or football.”
Looking back at Skorcz’s menacing playoff performances last month, Bider may just be on to something.
Skorcz grabbed a touchdown in the quarterfinals against Kelly Walsh High School, grabbed two more touchdown versus Cheyenne East High School in the semifinals and had a massive 95-yard kickoff return touchdown in the same game.
“That was probably one of the most incredible feelings I have experienced,” Skorcz said of his darting kickoff return touchdown against Cheyenne East. “The crowd was roaring when I broke free, but I didn’t have much on my mind it was just a lot of adrenaline pumping. It wasn’t until I scored that the feeling set in, and I felt good. I actually scored on Cheyenne East my freshman year from a similar kickoff return so it’s kind of crazy. Overall, it was definitely one of my better experiences that I’ve had in my high school career.”
Skorcz is no stranger to the endzone once the kicker has put his foot through the ball. He can actually recall a few kickoff return touchdowns that he’s had over his entire high school career.
“Freshman year and junior varsity I had quite a few,” Skorcz said. “I even had one against Cheyenne South this year but for varsity I’ve only had two.
The Rock Springs native has no regrets in his high school career and that was instilled in him by his head coach.
“I have none,” Skorcz said without hesitation. “Coach Lenhardt always says that you should work so hard that you can hang your hat no matter what happens. He’s always asked if he’s nervous on gameday, but coach feels like he’s done everything he can to prepare his team so no matter what the outcome is he can hang his hat on that. I feel the same exact way. In my four years, I put it all out there so there is no regrets in any sport.”
Skorcz will be in a good place if he is remembered for the things, he’s done off the field, not so much the havoc he caused on the feel.
“I would like to be remembered as a hard worker, but I don’t really want to be remembered by my big plays. I want to be remembered honestly for the things I did with my friends. It would also be good to be remembered as reliable. I feel like I worked hard and came to practice every day; was easy to be coached as well. Those are the main things for me.”
Before Skorcz can graduate and have a fun summer with those close to him he does have one more athletic duty that he is excited for.
“I’m very excited for track. I’ve always played basketball this time of year so I never ran indoor track so it will be a cool experience to go to those Utah meets. I really think I have the ability to compete for one of the top spots in the state. Our medley team took second in the state last year, so I think we have a chance to take top spot this year.”
For his farewell, Skorcz did confirm that he is excelling in the classroom like most of the Sweetwater County athletes.
“My parents always said it was academics first and athletics second. They always put me in a good environment to succeed so I am a good student. My grade point average is about a 3.7 this entire year so I am proud of that.”
With praise from his teammates for excelling on the field, mixed with a modest attitude and outstanding grades, it’s safe to say that Andrew Skorcz has a bright future of ahead of him no matter what path he decides to take.