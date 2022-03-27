ROCK SPRINGS — Local photographer Paul Ng has spent numerous years perfecting his craft, all while sharing his knowledge with local students.
Ng was born and raised in Hong Kong, China.
After moving to Wyoming in 1980, Ng traveled around and took in the sights this state has to offer such as the sand dunes.
He was then inspired to take a photography class.
“In 1987, I decided to sign up for a photography class. Of course, back then we used film,” Ng said. “I found it really interesting so I decided to take other classes, too.”
While spending time in California, Ng participated in six workshops and studied under John Sexton. Sexton is a fine art photographer that specializes in black and white photography.
Since then, Ng has spent hundreds of hours capturing pictures of local scenery.
Ng was an adjunct instructor in photography at Western Wyoming Community College from 2002-2017.
“I heard that they needed an instructor that could teach in the evening time. At the time, I had a full-time job at the health department,” Ng said. “So, I started teaching both black and white and color photography in 2002 and continued that for 17 years.
“It was quite a bit of work but I loved it. I had fun getting to teach my students.”
Ng said that due to teaching his class in the evening, he got to teach different kinds of students.
“Because of the time of my classes, a lot of the students that took my classes were older adults that had worked during the day. They tend to be a little bit more mature so they usually had more questions,” Ng said. “I liked having students asked questions because it allowed me to interact with them more.
“Teaching the younger students were fun, too. They were typically very eager to learn.”
In addition to working as an adjunct professor at Western, Ng worked for the environmental health section of the health and human services department in Rock Springs for several years.
“I worked in the EPA-certified lab where we tested drinking water and things like that,” Ng said. “We also did inspections for restaurants, bars and places like that.”
Ng’s work has been featured in publications such as Wyoming Wildlife, Shutterbug, Photog (Hong Kong publication), American West, Fotoart (Hong Kong publication) and Outdoor Photographer.
His work has been exhibited in places such as the Wyoming Arts Council Gallery, Wyoming State Museum, Rock Springs Community Fine Arts Center and the Sweetwater County Library System.
Ng’s book, “Twenty-five Years of Exploration in Wyoming’s Red Desert” features 65 black-and-white photos taken by Ng depicting the Red Desert.
Ng said that sometimes it’s hard for people just driving by in their cars to experience all of the scenic views that Sweetwater County.
“A lot of times when people are driving by and looking out the window, they can’t see and don’t know about the Red Desert, Boar’s Tusk, sand dunes or the other beautiful sites that are right here in our county.”
Over the years that photography has been a part of Ng’s life, he said that he has seen it evolve quite a bit.
When he first started, Ng was strictly working with film photography.
“The principal of photography of film and digital is basically the same. I wish that people today would take a class in basic photography (black and white) to learn all of the theory that goes along with it first,” Ng said. “Sometimes when people pick up and shoot with a digital camera, they end up deleting 90% of the photos once they get home.
“That’s not the way to learn. When I taught my class, I started with how the camera is made and how the shutter works. That helps you learn the basics.”
Ng said that film photography can be more complicated compared to digital because of the process the film has to go through once the photos are captured.
Ng also said that working with film photography can teach you patience.
“Once you shoot the images, you either have to send it to a lab or process and print the photos yourself like I did,” Ng said. “Only half of the job is done after you get done shooting your images. You have to then go and process them all. Sometimes it can take up to a few days.”
Ng said that he has a specific style of photography that he shoots.
“I consider myself a fine art photographer. In doing so, black and white photography is more fine art than any other style,” Ng said.
For photographers that are just starting out, Ng said that maintaining a gradual pace and learning all that you can is very important.
“Start slow and start from the beginning. Learn all of the basics before you move on to anything else.”
Additional photographs taken by Ng can be viewed on his website, www.paulngphotography.com.