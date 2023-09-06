ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson proclaimed September 2023 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Rock Springs resident Kari Cochran spoke about the importance of suicide prevention awareness.
Cochran’s son, Joran, died by suicide on Feb. 3, 2023.
“We don’t have the resources here the way we should. I know we are short-staffed in all aspects of our community and in our state,” Cochran tearfully said, noting that mental health care isn’t getting appropriate funding in Wyoming. “We don’t want to talk about it because it’s uncomfortable.
“It’s hard to admit that you have a problem.”
She added, “We need to work as a community and as a state to get more information out for people to get comfortable, talk about it and get help.”
Cochran pointed out that it’s hard to tell if someone is struggling unless they talk about it.
“I’m thankful that we’re bringing this forward and to be able to have conversations and bring awareness,” she expressed, saying that she would like to see a place where people can have conversations and brainstorm ideas for our youth. “I think if more kids and teenagers are aware that they can have comfortable conversations and recognize these things, then the environment they’re growing up in can change.
“It is OK not to be OK.”
Councilman Brent Bettolo expressed admiration to Cochran for the courage she had to speak to the council during their meeting.
“We need more people like you in this community,” said Bettolo. “Thank you.”
Councilman Tim Robinson said that he had been following Joran through Cochran over the years, and had only known of Joran by the sporting events he participated in. He expressed awe over Cochran’s courage, especially just days after Joran’s death.
Robinson said, “I think more needs to be done. Wyoming is back to number one in the United States in suicide rates. It’s an epidemic. I don’t think we, as a governing body, and on the state level, have done enough. If you guys have any thoughts or ideas on what we could do, let us know.
“It affects every single one of us.”
Cochran is already making efforts to raise money to help local families and children get the mental health support they need, especially when they can’t afford it.
Since losing Joran, families and children have contacted Cochran about their struggles, which she describes as “heartbreaking.”
“They’ve been struggling with these problems for years,” she revealed. “Kids have been fighting different pieces of their lives that I can’t imagine fighting as a kid.”
She expressed concern for kids who don’t have enough room to feel comfortable to talk about their struggles with educators or counselors.
Cochran mentioned that QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer), a free course that teaches people how to recognize and respectfully speak to someone who is experiencing a crisis, is offered to citizens in Jackson. QPR provides tips for individuals who can help those who are struggling. She believes QPR could benefit Sweetwater County too.
“I was in the ninth grade when I lost a friend to suicide. I’ll never, in a million years, will forget it. Ever,” she shared, saying that his mother keeps in touch with her to this day. “I’m 41 and she’s still grieving. She knows she’ll never get to see her kid again and I won’t either.”
She noted that many adults who have died by suicide have left children behind.
“This is an epidemic that hurts us all. I bet there’s not a single person in this room who hasn’t been affected by suicide, mental health, anxiety and depression. I want to help, one small step at a time, if I can, so no one has to go through this type of pain.
“You’ll never stop asking ‘Why?’ or ‘What could I do?’”
Mickelson said that “it is certainly a profound act of love” for Cochran to speak and “to publicly be this vulnerable.”
“It is very appreciated, and I would imagine that it is certainly within our ability to put together a group to look at what we can do and what steps to take with other governmental agencies to better meet that need,” said Mickelson, noting that Wyoming has the highest suicide rate. “The cost to families and to our communities is not calculable.”
