ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson proclaimed September 2023 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Rock Springs resident Kari Cochran spoke about the importance of suicide prevention awareness.

