The First Assembly of God church in Rock Springs held their second annual Back to School Shoe Drive on Sunday, July 16. Rock Springs resident Amber Surbeck, left, watches her daughter, Annady, try on her new purple shoes as volunteer shoe fitter, Brian Aguilar makes sure they're the right size.
Students from around Sweetwater County received a pair of new shoes and socks at the First Assembly of God church in Rock Springs during the second annual Back to School Blessing Shoe Drive on Sunday, July 16. Volunteer Trent Witt, left, helps a Sweetwater County School District No. 1 student try on a pair of sneakers.
The second annual Back to School Blessing Shoe Drive took place at the First Assembly of God church on Sunday, July 16. Josephine Sis Gonzalez, left, puts a sock on while Pat Sisneros, a local volunteer, preps the shoes for a test drive.
Alisa Ward, director of Sole Mission, guides children to volunteer shoe fitters during the second annual Back to School Blessing Shoe Drive. The event gave away 250 shoes and backpacks to children in need in Rock Springs.
The First Assembly of God church in Rock Springs held their second annual Back to School Shoe Drive on Sunday, July 16. Rock Springs resident Amber Surbeck, left, watches her daughter, Annady, try on her new purple shoes as volunteer shoe fitter, Brian Aguilar makes sure they're the right size.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Students from around Sweetwater County received a pair of new shoes and socks at the First Assembly of God church in Rock Springs during the second annual Back to School Blessing Shoe Drive on Sunday, July 16. Volunteer Trent Witt, left, helps a Sweetwater County School District No. 1 student try on a pair of sneakers.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
The second annual Back to School Blessing Shoe Drive took place at the First Assembly of God church on Sunday, July 16. Josephine Sis Gonzalez, left, puts a sock on while Pat Sisneros, a local volunteer, preps the shoes for a test drive.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Alisa Ward, director of Sole Mission, guides children to volunteer shoe fitters during the second annual Back to School Blessing Shoe Drive. The event gave away 250 shoes and backpacks to children in need in Rock Springs.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The second annual Back to School Blessing Shoe Drive took place at the First Assembly of God church, 2191 Century Blvd., in Rock Springs on Sunday, July 16.
Members of the church partnered with Sole Mission for training. Sole Mission is dedicated to giving new well-fitting shoes to low-income children in the United States.
About 250 new shoes were donated for the event. Bomba brand packaged socks were also donated as well.
Nicole Heidt, pastor of First Assembly of God, said, the goal was “to give them all away!”
Since it was sunny and 89 degrees, organizers allowed the families to go inside early to beat the heat.
“We were ready to go,” she said. “This has been a great annual event and I think this will continue.”
She added, “It’s great for the community, the members of the church are on-board, and they enjoy doing it.
“It’s our way to spread love in our community.”
Rock Springs resident Amber Surbeck was waiting in line with her daughter, Annady, who is looking forward to her first day as a kindergartener at Northpark Elementary.
“She has been asking me every day ‘Can I go to school yet?,’” Surbeck shared, chuckling. “I’m not ready to put her on a bus yet.”
Before getting in line, they spent some time at Century Park. When they arrived at the church, Annady received a new purple backpack.
“I love purple,” said Annady. “I hope my new shoes will be purple too.”
Surbeck said, “I’m thankful for this church for doing this. This church has been a family to me since I moved back to Rock Springs. They’ve really helped me through my experience with cancer.”
She described the church as “welcoming and accepting,” and said that since she had to pay some of her medical bills on her own, she didn’t want to miss this year’s Back to School Blessing Shoe Drive.
Alisa Ward, director of Sole Mission and U.S. missionary for the Assemblies of God, greeted families at the door.
“We are so excited to be back. It’s so rewarding to recommit to this community by putting shoes on kids and seeing them smile,” said Ward. “Being at the same place and word-of-mouth helps. Everything the church is doing as far as reaching out to everyone has been incredible. They knock it out of the park every year.
“This is an amazing community.”
According to Ward, Rock Springs was marked as their third and final distribution in Wyoming. They had given out shoes to children in need on the Wind River Reservation in Lander, as well as to those in the town of Lander and Riverton.
Assisting young students from Pre-K to eighth grade, volunteer shoe fitters helped them find the perfect fit.
“I’m excited for them,” Rock Springs resident Trent Witt, a volunteer of First Assembly of God, said. “Their happiness is contagious. How can you be sad when they’re so happy?”
Annady, at last, found a new pair of purple shoes and they fit her perfectly.