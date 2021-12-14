ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School’s new satellite school was discussed during the Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s board meeting on Monday, Dec. 13.
According to superintendent Kelly McGovern, this project has been in the works since 2006.
The land that the satellite school is on was donated by the Bureau of Land Management.
Sage Elementary, Pilot Butte Elementary and Stagecoach Elementary are all located on that donated land as well.
McGovern said that the land was procured with the hopes of having more than one school on the property, including a high school.
“The district followed the careful process for several years demonstrating the dire need for a satellite school, and the project officially kicked off on April 3, 2020.”
McGovern also said that the satellite school serves as phase one of a replacement school for Rock Springs High School.
During the presentation, the way students are selected to attend the satellite school was also discussed.
“The students that will occupy the satellite school are the students who have been selected to be a part of the two academies at RSHS. There students are in either the Health Occupations or Fire Law Leadership academies.”
These students are either sophomores, juniors or seniors. They will be taking courses at both sites, with specific classes taken at the satellite campus.
“Students will fully participate in the regularly scheduled activities and events at the main campus.”
McGovern stressed that the satellite campus is just an extension of Rock Springs High School and not a separate high school.
There will be 18 staff members at different times and days during the second semester at the satellite campus.
One principal, one science teacher and one English teacher will be among the three certified staff members present at the satellite campus every day.
“Teachers will be traveling back and forth, and the schedule was built to minimize not only staff travel, but student travel.”
Activities director and associate principal Thomas Jassman said that through this process, staff members are trying to “maintain as much consistency as possible within the transition.”
“That falls in line with school safety as well,” Jassman said.
At the satellite location, emergency services will be available, as well as a school resource officer.
There will be school nurses provided by other schools that are near the location of the satellite campus, as an on-call basis.
Some important dates regarding the opening of the satellite school were also discussed at the meeting.
Student and staff orientation will take place on Dec. 20 and 21, with students working their way through their class schedules on those days.
Jan. 4, 2022, marks the first day of the second semester where the school will be open and ready for classes.
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the school on Jan. 24, 2022, from 5 – 6 p.m. for the public to attend.