Views expressed in this written opinion are those of the author and do not necessarily represent official positions of Rocket Miner or APG Media of the Rockies LLC.
A couple of weeks ago, when I saw the chicken issue being discussed in the Rock Springs city council meetings, I thought, "We already went through this in 2013 when we made the right decision of not permitting chickens within the city limits. We should keep the same ordinance for the same valid reasons."
Unfortunately, a few people still kept chickens against the city ordinance. It's a typical example of irresponsible pet ownership because they put their animals at risk of being confiscated by the city or ordered to be shifted somewhere else.
Most city folks know very little or nothing about chicken care. They get chickens as a hobby expecting cheap eggs and meat with very little or no work. This ignorant and uneducated attitude results in flies, filthy chicken coops, moldy food, dirty water, offensive odor from built-up chicken excrement, sick, dying, or abandoned birds. In addition, spilled bird feed, grains, seeds, bedding of straw, and woodchips for nesting in the yard attract rodent populations that can quickly spread. It also increases the risk of transmittable diseases like Salmonella. According to the CDC (Center Disease Control), Salmonella can cause serious illnesses in humans. As the avian flu is rapidly spreading all over the US, infecting commercial and backyard flocks, bringing chickens into Rock Springs city could be harmful to the community. https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-2022.
Besides public health and community nuisance, backyard chickens will also impact city services. For example, rock Springs Animal Control has a tight budget with limited staff and is overburdened with stray animals, noise, and other animal-related calls; adding chickens will increase these calls. In addition, enforcing chicken-related licensing laws and regulations will add to their workload. I wonder if our taxes would be raised to assist with the additional load on animal law enforcement.
Another crucial key issue of adding chickens to the city is increasing the risk of animal cruelty. Chickens are highly social, friendly, intelligent, and naturally curious animals. They preen and dustbathe to keep their body clean; if they are dirty and ridden with mites and flies, it's because they are neglected. In addition to safe predator-proof housing, nutritional food, and clean water, chickens also require good veterinary care. Anyone who is not willing to provide their chickens veterinary care should not have them. Chickens can get sick with treatable respiratory illness, bacterial, viral, or fungal diseases, or develop parasites without proper medication.
Unfortunately, some people keep their chickens in unhygienic conditions with very little or no veterinary care to keep the expense low. Basic vet care can overpower the monetary value of the bird. As a result, most birds remain untreated, suffering from diseases; I was told by a couple of local vets in RS and GR that they rarely have people bringing their backyard chickens for any vet care. These untreated birds in crowded city spaces are more likely to spread diseases among themselves and humans.
Another form of animal cruelty occurs when these day-old chicks are shipped in small boxes through postal services from commercial hatcheries all over the country. These newborn chicks are deprived of food and water, often over long periods. As a result, many die due to dehydration or extreme temperatures during transport. In addition, many people receive roosters in their shipments due to sexing errors at the hatcheries; these unwanted roosters face abandonment, abuse, or slaughter by the buyers. This shipment process of day-old chicks is not only cruel to birds but also contradicts the idea that backyard chicken raising is a humane alternative to industrial animal farming. Unfortunately, chickens are not protected by the federal Animal Welfare Act and Humane Slaughter Act, so most violent abuses against them go unreported.
Please call the respected Mayor and the city council members and politely ask them to reject the proposal to permit chickens within Rock Springs city limits as they did in 2013.