When I first met my wife, one of the first things I noticed about her was how much she loved her pets…and how much her pets loved her. So last Spring—when she began her job with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter—it felt like a natural fit. My only preoccupation was how she would deal with the animals that the shelter couldn’t save. Fortunately, the shelter avoids euthanasia in most circumstances. The main exception to this is when an animal suffers a chronic illness from which they won’t recover.

What I didn’t expect from my wife’s work was how much joy her job would bring her. Not a day goes by without mention of a new cat or dog. She tells me their names…and sometimes the nicknames that she’s given. There was Mort, Mr. Chunkface, Mr. Chunkington, and the orange tabby version of the Jonas brothers. In the case of Mr. Chunkface, she liked him so much that she found a pillow that reminded her of him online and ordered it. One day, she asked me if she could foster a grey tabby kitten named Paquita. My wife explained it would be temporary – until Paquita was old enough to be adopted. She also explained how Paquita had been found in a dumpster.

