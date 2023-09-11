When I first met my wife, one of the first things I noticed about her was how much she loved her pets…and how much her pets loved her. So last Spring—when she began her job with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter—it felt like a natural fit. My only preoccupation was how she would deal with the animals that the shelter couldn’t save. Fortunately, the shelter avoids euthanasia in most circumstances. The main exception to this is when an animal suffers a chronic illness from which they won’t recover.
What I didn’t expect from my wife’s work was how much joy her job would bring her. Not a day goes by without mention of a new cat or dog. She tells me their names…and sometimes the nicknames that she’s given. There was Mort, Mr. Chunkface, Mr. Chunkington, and the orange tabby version of the Jonas brothers. In the case of Mr. Chunkface, she liked him so much that she found a pillow that reminded her of him online and ordered it. One day, she asked me if she could foster a grey tabby kitten named Paquita. My wife explained it would be temporary – until Paquita was old enough to be adopted. She also explained how Paquita had been found in a dumpster.
I worried how adding a new kitten might impact the other three cats. I also worried about my three children, knowing they would grow attached. It would be difficult for them to return Paquita to the shelter. Also, I realized it wouldn’t be the first time my wife wanted to foster an animal. If we fostered one, we would be fostering others. She was asking me to agree to foster animals indefinitely, and in the end, I agreed to my wife’s request.
That evening, Paquita came into our home for the first time. I’d been around kittens, but she was small for a kitten. As I held her in my palm, I couldn’t imagine how someone had thrown her away like common trash.
The kids wanted to see the kitten, play with her if they could. Though, she didn’t have energy to play. All she could do was sleep. After everyone had a turn holding her, we put Paquita in the basement where she could have some peace and quiet.
After a few days, Paquita regained her energy. Though she struggled to eat. To get her to drink, we had to use a syringe and force water into her mouth. At that point, I thought that with age, she’d be able to eat and drink on her own. My wife—and her intuitiveness—disagreed. She thought something was wrong, so she took Paquita back to the shelter where one of the veterinarians diagnosed Paquita with feline panleukopenia. For a kitten her age, this diagnosis leads to death in 50%-90% of cases.
We chose to continue caring for Paquita, keeping her quarantined in the basement. At the time, I was heartbroken for my children. And I worried about my other cats. Though, as vaccinated adults, we knew they’d have a much better chance against the infirmity.
The shelter provided my wife an IV bag to keep Paquita hydrated. They also provided us antibiotics to help with any subsequent infections. Then day by day, we watched Paquita’s health decline. My wife and I took turns sleeping in the basement, so we could keep her hydrated and care for any other needs. Three days went by, and her eyes glossed over. Her meow became a pained whimper. Another two days passed, and she couldn’t move nor whimper. One Sunday evening, we were sure we were going to lose her.
Then something unexpected happened. Her eyes cleared. She began to meow; she began to eat and drink; she began to play. A week after that, she began to show the feisty personality that she had earned by starting life in hard mode. She was no bigger than my hand, but she thought she was a tiger. All she wanted to do was play.
We decided to keep Paquita, I’m not sure we ever had a choice in the matter. As I recall how Paquita started her life in a dumpster—as I think about the worst humanity has to offer—I can’t help but juxtapose the potential evil of humanity with the potential goodness we have to offer. When we care for something—a plant, a pet, a child—we grow attached. Through that attachment we come to know a divine purpose and unmatched joy.
I want to invite everyone reading this to seek that joy for themselves. Adopt or foster a pet, go buy a plant. If you are ambitious, see about fostering children. Make the world a better place because you are in it. If you do this, I promise the amount of happiness you feel in your day to day will permeate every facet of your life.
Josh Walker works and lives in Cheyenne where he is the father to three children and four cats. His email address is: sharkwalker@gmail.com
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.