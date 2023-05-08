Good evenin’ Lord. My day is done. It’s time I checked on in. Mother said, “Son pray each day. It will help you ward off sin.”
I haven’t learned to pray the way my mother thought I should. So I’m givin’ prayer a shot the way my mother knew I could.
Good evenin’ Lord. My day is done. It’s time I checked on in. Mother said, “Son pray each day. It will help you ward off sin.”
I haven’t learned to pray the way my mother thought I should. So I’m givin’ prayer a shot the way my mother knew I could.
Here I am this Mother’s Day. She’s been gone a long fortnight. I’d like to tell you ‘bout her and I hope she’s feelin’ right.
She did her best to raise me and I ain’t got no complaints. But I was full of mischief. Yes, my mother is a saint.
I didn’t listen to her wishes, so now I’m on my knees. I’m asking you this Mother’s Day. Would you take care of her please?
She could prob’ly use attention on the special Mother’s Day. She would love some yellow flowers, that’s her favorite, she would say.
Mother taught me work, to never shirk the share of all your duty. And stay away from derelicts who lathered in self- pity.
Mother told me lazy takes away your self-respect. I’d bet she's up there working like no other you have met.
She had the fear of God and went to church on every Sunday. I wonder now, bent knee on the ground, will I ever change my way?
Was she torn about the life I’d worn? I’d have to think she was. But those eyes stayed true, I’m telling you, no one loves like a mother does.
As years went by she’d look at me as Mothers look at sons. I’d feel the love those eyes would show. I sure was a lucky one.
Could I erase the years of mischief my sweet Mother did endure? I bet she’d say,”Keep praying that would heal those years for sure.”
So, Lord, if you're up there high in the sky and you have a minute or two, would you tell my Mother how much I love her? And I guess I’m sorry too.
I’ll try to keep on checkin’ in. I’ve always known I should. And, by the way, Lord, thanks for listenin.’ Mother said you always would.
Bryce Angell is a poet of cowboys, farm life and poems of everyday life. He located in Island Park, Idaho. He can be reached via email at angellranch62@gmail.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.