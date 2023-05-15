I placed the saddle on his back, then pulled the cinch up tight. Old Cyrus turned and looked at me. He knew we’d be all right.
I’d seen that look a thousand times. We’d earned each other’s trust. And at my age a gentle horse, for dang sure is a must.
Old Cyrus ain’t no young one. I’d say prob’ly twenty-two. In human years we’re ‘bout the same. They say a rest is due.
I wonder if old Cyrus feels the stiffness from his age? The way my crooked fingers feel from rheumatism’s rage.
It seems like only yesterday, when I went off to work. The old men called me youngster and that drove me plumb berserk.
But now I look at Cyrus. He and I have both grown old. Now no one calls me youngster. It’s the wrinkles, I’ve been told.
And Cyrus doesn’t seem to have that spring left in his step. It’s obvious the two of us have up and lost our pep.
Some cowboys say that when a horse has lost his usefulness, “Just take him to the sale. It’s not a sign of selfishness.”
I can’t imagine any other fellow on my horse. The bond between a horse and rider shares a mighty force.
Old Cyrus has been good to me and I’ve been good to him. The chance of selling Cyrus, well I’d say it’s mighty slim.
Most trainers tell you that a horse should never be a friend. I guess I broke that rule, ‘cuz he’s my friend right to the end.
I owe it to my horse to never let him be alone. Some call it foolish but to me a debt that’s carved in stone.
So soon enough we’ll turn him out to pasture for a time. I’ll feed and keep him company and hope that God is kind.
And may there be a place for him, up there in heaven’s great. I hope I’m close behind him. May it be the shortest wait.
And when I get so doggone old and need someone to care. I hope I’m treated kindly ‘til I meet old Cyrus there.
Bryce Angell is a poet of cowboys, farm life and poems of everyday life. He located in Island Park, Idaho. He can be reached via email at angellranch62@gmail.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.