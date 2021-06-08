Have you ever played musical chairs at a party? Every time the music stops, one person is out and can no longer participate. Additionally, in order to survive to the next round, many times you have to scrum or dive for one of the remaining chairs which can become a bit dangerous and stressful. Of course, this all happens with music on, so I guess that helps make it not so nerve-wracking?
Years ago in gym class, when it was called gym class, the teacher would take attendance and while doing so, he/she would name two captains who would take turns picking a person for the class to be on their team. For those of us who were fairly athletic this wasn’t a huge concern, but for those that weren’t athletic or “popular,” being picked last or close to last was humiliating, even though the teacher was “simply dividing up teams,” and not intending for anyone to feel badly.
I remember math class where after a night of assigned homework, the teacher would have each of us take a turn by writing one of the homework problems on the board along with our solution. All eyes fell upon you as you wrote, with heart beating and a deep hope that you didn’t “do the problem wrong” in front of everyone. I also had teachers that had each student in the class take turns reading a paragraph as we read through a chapter of information, whether it was English, science, social studies, health or whatever class we were in. When your turn came to read, it didn’t matter how good of a reader you were, there was always pressure to make sure you pronounced everything correctly. I remember teachers calling for volunteers on occasion, and I remember one of my classmates loudly saying, “Lu will do it,” as she kind of pushed me forward with a gentle nudge. I told her one time that I hated when she did that and she simply responded with, “but you always know how to do stuff and you’re good at it.” In her mind she was complimenting me and she didn’t mean to make me feel anxious or pressured.
In each of these cases, the pressure or stress I felt, was unintentional from others, yet absolutely there. I was a college athlete and coach and used to quite a bit of pressure, and I realize there is good stress and bad stress. As I have grown through my own experiences and now teach to a variety of students – all ages and experiences, I have found a couple simple techniques that have really helped me be more aware of how others may feel and how simple it really is for me to make sure I am more aware of others and their feelings. One easy thing I have down when talking with a group is that if I ask for volunteers, the rule is quite simple: You can only volunteer yourself – never anyone else. Secondly, when I do ask for volunteers, I will ASK for someone to go first and for someone to go last. That way, if I get those two people to volunteer, no one else seems to care if they are second, seventh or 20th … they just know they aren’t first or last and that in itself seems to ease the pressure a little bit.
Stress can be physical, mental or emotional as we respond to situations we are faced with. Not all stress is bad stress. In fact, I believe that some stress can be positive and challenge me to work harder and achieve more. People deal with stress differently. I like to exercise. Some people like to bake or read or spend time with their favorite hobby. It matters not what you do, but having a stress-reliever is imperative!
I challenge you to make sure you are aware of those things that trigger your stress as well as those things that might trigger others. Worry-free, stress-free and care-free might seem like ultimate goals, but rather I challenge you to work through your stressors and look at mild amounts of stress as opportunities for growth. I challenge you to dance it out, breathe, go to bed early, control what you can, ask for a hug or give one to manage your own stress and to keep an eye out for situations where unintentional stress might be put on others and be ready to help!
Lu Sweet is the athletic director at Western Wyoming Community College. She has been an educator in Rock Springs for two decades.