The summer night slipped by too fast, while in my sleeping bag. My brand new Teton Bridger gives me sleeping rights to brag.
‘Cuz there ain’t no holes in my new bag to let the heat escape. And I threw away the well used roll of camouflage duct tape.
The summer night slipped by too fast, while in my sleeping bag. My brand new Teton Bridger gives me sleeping rights to brag.
‘Cuz there ain’t no holes in my new bag to let the heat escape. And I threw away the well used roll of camouflage duct tape.
When Mother Nature makes her call, I’d say more like a shout. My bed is so dang comfy I just cannot climb on out.
My bladder feels like it could be just half way full at best. So I’ll stay here in my nice warm bag and bask in eye shut rest.
But then I hear my father holler, “Get up sleepy head and kick off all your covers, son, people die in bed.”
I heard him yell a thousand times how people die in bed. Dad’s been gone about a year, but the phrase sticks in my head.
The heavenly smell of bacon means a biscuit’s on the rise. Soon Old Mose will bless us with his cheese potato prize.
“Get out of those bags,” he hollers, “If you wanna eat this mornin’. It’s 4 a.m. The clock’s a tickin’. This is your only warnin’.”
I shake the night off from my clothes and head for noise and chatter. But then I’m stopped dead in my tracks. I need to flatten my bladder.
Yet Mose ain’t one for waiting on a cowboy who’s too slow. He’ll dump your food and say, “This ain’t the Marriott, ya know.”
So, I slipped into the cook tent with a bladder full and weak. I swear I heard my bladder say, “We’re about to spring a leak”
That’s when I felt a trickle moving down my hairy leg. I cried goodbye to breakfast and my salsa covered egg.
I went from walk to running, busted through the open flap. And now I missed my breakfast, gonna be a hungry sap.
I shuffled back to my own tent and there before my eyes, Old Mose was handing me a plate of cheese potato prize.
That day I learned two lessons. Old Mose had a heart of gold. And Mother Nature knows what’s best so heed what you’ve been told.
Now no more lazy loafer. I will spring right out of bed when Mother Nature makes her call. Then off to getting fed.
Bryce Angell is a poet of cowboys, farm life and poems of everyday life. He located in Island Park, Idaho. He can be reached via email at angellranch62@gmail.com.
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.