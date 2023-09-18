The summer night slipped by too fast, while in my sleeping bag. My brand new Teton Bridger gives me sleeping rights to brag.

‘Cuz there ain’t no holes in my new bag to let the heat escape. And I threw away the well used roll of camouflage duct tape.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus