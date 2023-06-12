When dating back in high school, the price of gas was cheap. Two bits would buy a gallon and a Five would fill my Jeep.
The tickets at the Roxy were about a buck back then. Two Cokes, a bag of popcorn, still left money from my Ten.
Fifty years have come and gone. Now prices are sky high. I ain’t got a lot of money. I’m a flat broke type of guy.
My wife and I got married back in 1991. The preacher told me, “Date your wife and keep your marriage fun.”
I must admit it’s been too long since we were on a date. My good friend told me, “Ask her now before it grows too late.”
On Friday, after lunch, I asked, “How ‘bout a date tonight?” The astonished look she gave me was, “You sure you’re feeling right?”
A ton of bricks sure doesn’t have to hit me on the head, to remind me where I’m slacking, just a look from her instead.
I hinted ‘bout a movie, even though they charge too much. I was looking to impress her. Said, “This time we won’t go Dutch.”
So, we readied for the evening, mind made up, hell bent to go. I even took a shower, only been a week or so.
Sixty dollars filled my Chevy’s hungry appetite! We drove down to the movie house. The tickets took a bite!
The attendant took my Twenty, then I said, “Two tickets please.” He needed five more dollars and demanded with such ease.
I stepped up to the snack bar. The prices almost out of reach. ‘Cuz the popcorn and the soda pop were five whole dollars each.
Last of all a box of Goobers came in movie size. Ten dollars for the chocolate covered peanuts sure ain’t wise.
I’d spent a whopping hundred bucks before the movie showed. My Mastercard was handy but was running overload!
The Superheroes movie wasn’t bad, I must admit. But, ain’t got much recollection ‘cuz I slept through most of it.
So, next time when I am thinking of a date night with my wife. We’ll sit down on the porch swing, share a Coke and talk ‘bout life.
Bryce Angell is a poet of cowboys, farm life and poems of everyday life. He located in Island Park, Idaho. He can be reached via email at angellranch62@gmail.com.
