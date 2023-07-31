This dude ranch is much nicer than most ranches I have seen. The cowboys feed us hay and oats, yet keep us mighty lean.

I heard one cowboy say, “A horse whose stomach’s fat and round, will let the saddle slip on down. The dude will hit the ground.”

