The old man’s name was Johnson and he loved the game of chess. But his eyes and face weren't normal, kinda creepy I’d confess.

Johnson always had his game of chess set out to play. He’d move his pawn ahead one square, and then he’d look my way.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus