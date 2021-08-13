Inspiration is defined by Oxford Languages as “the process of being mentally stimulated to do or feel something.” It is a common belief that inspiration comes from something positive, but that doesn’t work for me. Yesterday I was feeling sad so I watched “Ratatouille,” one of the greatest artistic works of all time, but I was still feeling depressed and apathetic. In fact, I procrastinated this essay for the entire day until something miraculous happened: The Economist double charged my bank account for my subscription. Positive inspiration is a joke, losing $40 because of a website design flaw and being filled with enough empty rage to write two essays is true inspiration.
However, I am sure that The Economist double charging me is not an enraging local historical event for everyone, instead I would like to discuss anti-Asian racism. The Chinese Massacre has inspired me to speak out about injustices and discuss the root causes of issues.
The Chinese Massacre was the result of several racial conflicts and tensions. In order to truly understand the causes of Yellow Peril, it is important to understand the many stressors that caused it. In the 1840s and 1850s, half of America’s immigrants were Irish because of the Irish potato famine. At the same time, there was a mass migration of Chinese immigrants due to the crumbling economy in China. I don’t think I have to point out America’s problem with “new aliens coming in and taking their hard-earned jobs,” but I will anyway. If you keep closing the lid to the melting pot, your fondue will burn.
Soon America’s newspapers began printing political cartoons depicting red Irish men and yellow Chinese men eating Uncle Sam or stealing things that represented jobs. Stores had “Irish Need Not Apply” signs and harsh English requirements that did not allow many Chinese workers in. The only two options that Irish and Chinese immigrants had were the Transcontinental Railroad and coal mines, where they underwent harsh labor conditions and continuing racial discrimination. On the other hand, the groups had different levels of discrimination, at least with the railroad. The Irish were given free housing with employment and rations of beef and potatoes; the Chinese were given underground tunnels to sleep in and no rations. Furthermore, in both industries the Chinese immigrants were paid significantly less, leading to a lower demand for Irishmen. This forced the Irish out of their jobs and into even worse poverty, but instead of blaming society for discriminating against them and not providing other employment options, the Irish did the sensible thing and blamed the immigrants who were under even worse discrimination.
The Irish were seen as a “victim” of the Chinese rather than a victim of racism which caused sympathy for the Irish and demonization for the Chinese. Additionally, the Chinese were not viewed as a victim of racism, but rather “job-stealing foreigners.” The Irish unemployment, combined with a higher demand for Chinese workers who could be forced to work for less, caused what is now known as Yellow Peril, and led to many different Chinese massacres.
The first of these massacres was the Rock Springs Massacre, where hundreds of white men marched military-style into Rock Springs’ Chinatown and killed 28 people, with an estimated 50 unofficial fatalities. They also lit houses on fire, causing what would be $3.8 million in property damage. Of course, these murderers were not adequately punished. According to American standards, getting fired is a just punishment for racially-motivated homicide, but the loss of a job is not even close to the loss of a life. The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy defines justice as “rendering each his dues.” The Chinese victims were due a lot more respect than a few pink slips. The Chinese Massacre is by far the most infuriating part of local history.
Currently, another Chinese Massacre is taking place in Xinjiang, China. The Uyghur Muslim minority are being taken to “Social Education Camps” where they are tortured, raped, stripped of their identity, and killed. Again, America’s terrible justice system intervenes by imposing minimal economic sanctions. People continue to ignore important issues in the same way that happened during the Chinese Massacre. Society must become aware of these parallels in order for us to rid ourselves of these injustices and become more accepting. If the Irish had realized that their situation was not the Chinese immigrants’ fault, but instead the result of a racist capitalism, the massacre may not have happened. Rather, people continue to ignore the underlying causes of their problems and instead choose to place blame.
These issues have inspired me to speak in International Extemp at Nationals for Speech and Debate. I determined to make people aware of injustices and the systemic flaws that caused them in order to stop demonization of groups and create acceptance. After seeing the injustice that was inflicted on the Chinese, I want to use my voice to spread change.
In conclusion, the injustice at the Chinese Massacre has inspired me to dig deeper into the causes of conflicts and spread awareness about issues to create acceptance. Inspiration can come from many places, and while I would like to be inspired by Nelson Mandela, Gandhi, or Remy from “Ratatouille,” I am glad that inspiration has led me down this path. I hope that by sharing stories like the Chinese Massacre, I can make my audiences feel something and inspire them to become more accepting as well.