We citizens know a lot about our presidents — their background, philosophy and character — and sometimes more than we care to know. The same is true of our congressional representatives. By comparison, we know relatively little about our Supreme Court justices. This needs to change.

A better, indeed, more fully informed historic understanding of the views, experiences, temperament and character of the men and women that have served on the nation’s High Bench will, in the name of civic education, expand the citizenry’s knowledge of an institution that has exceeded the Framers’ minimal expectations of the impact of the judiciary on American life.

