For me, this is the most exciting time of the year … the start of the NHL Playoffs!
My entire life I have been a fan of the Colorado Avalanche and this year especially has been really good for me and the rest of the AVS FAITHFUL. Not only did we battle back from the injury bug all season long, but just recently we won our division and in the process, claimed our third Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history. For those that do not know, the Presidents’ Trophy is awarded to the team that finishes with the most points in the entire league. Basically, the team with the best record.
Although some hockey fans may say winning the Presidents’ Trophy is a curse and only adds another target on your back come playoffs, winning this award was huge because it guarantees the Avalanche home ice throughout the entire playoffs. In our last 17 games at home, the Avs went 16-0-1 to close out the regular season. In other words, it is extremely hard to beat us inside Ball Arena.
With all of the success we have had this past year, I could go on and on about why I think the Avalanche are going to win the Stanley Cup. Instead, I just want to talk about what it would mean to me if they actually do go on to hoist Lord Stanley later on.
For me, the Avalanche are everything. Those who know me well will tell you that I am a huge sports fan and I support multiple teams. However, when it comes to the Avs, I take my fandom to an entire different level. To this day, I still remember walking into the Pepsi Center in downtown Denver for the first time and as soon as I laid my eyes on the sheet of ice, all I could think about was just how magical this atmosphere was.
With me at that game was my dad, who I was able to share that special day with. Growing up, he was never a huge fan of hockey but over the years of me playing the sport and forcing him to watch the Avalanche every week on television, he eventually came to his senses and started to cheer on the Avs just as hard as I did. My older brother is a die-hard Avalanche fan, and it is because of him that I even started playing hockey in the first place.
Since the Avalanche relocated to Denver from Quebec back in 1995, as a franchise we have gone on to win two Stanley Cups and are now eyeing our third. What makes winning the Presidents’ Trophy even more special this year is that the last time the Avalanche won this trophy back in 1995-96, we went on to win the Cup. I am praying that magic continues and that we can have that same kind of postseason success this year.
For all of you other AVS FAITHFUL out there, these past two seasons have been really hard watching our boys get bounced after Game 7 in the second round. Not this time though. I can feel it. Not only is the year we finally get over the hump, but this is the year we prove to the rest of the league just how dominant we really are.
Despite what happens, I will always remain a fan of the Colorado Avalanche. My entire life, I have had posters, fat heads, signs, etc. hanging in my room in support of the team and I honestly feel like I have been riding this so called roller coaster with them and my plan is to never get off. My all-time favorite player is Captain Joe Sakic, who is now the general manager of the team. However, Nathan Mackinnon is my favorite current player and oh boy, is he having a hell of a season and now postseason. In just two games so far, he has seven points and continues to move up the list when it comes to points averaged in the playoffs. He currently sits third behind two of the all-time greats … Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.
Not only do I want a world championship for me as a lifelong fan of the Avalanche, but because I have been following this team for so long, I really want to see this group of players and coaches to know what it feels like to hoist that cup and skate victory laps around the rink as the song “We are the Champions” is playing the background.
If this does happen to come true, and the Avalanche do go on to win the Stanley Cup, I can guarantee that I will be the happiest person in the world until the start of the 2022 season starts. Plus, being able to celebrate a cup win with my dad and the rest of my family would be something really special and something I would never forget. These next few weeks, if you hear someone chanting "GO AVS GO" at the top of their lungs, I guarantee it will be me.