Eligibility for lifetime licenses depend on the type of license, your residency and age.
Lifetime conservation stamp: There are no requirements for a lifetime conservation stamp, so residents and nonresidents who want one can purchase one.
Lifetime game bird, small game, fishing license or lifetime archery permit: You must be a Wyoming resident at the time of application and have been resident for at least 10 years preceding the date of application. These are valid for the rest of your life, even if you move away.
Resident disabled lifetime fishing license and conservation stamp: You must be a resident of Wyoming for at least a year and be able to provide a copy of an official Social Security Administration disability benefits verification letter. This license is valid for the lifetime of the applicant once issued.
A note about pioneer licenses: Some people refer to the pioneer fishing license as a “lifetime” license. To be eligible for a pioneer fishing license you must be 65 years of age and have at least 30 years of residence in Wyoming. The years prior to your 10th birthday don’t count toward the 30-year requirement. The pioneer fishing license also grants game bird and small game hunting privileges and exempts the holder from the conservation stamp requirement. Pioneers lose this license if they move away and become a nonresident.
More information and the application form that can be found at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Permits/Forms-Applications/Lifetime-Licenses. Licenses can be issued at any Game and Fish regional office or the headquarters in Cheyenne.
Calvin Letson,
License Section