Just like people, fish can become sick with viruses.
Viruses affect fish a little differently than they affect you and me. Instead of getting a stuffy or runny nose, fish can exhibit signs such as: irregular swimming behavior, swelling of the eyes and darkened color or even death. Depending on the virus, it can be extremely detrimental to the population and kill a large percentage of the fish.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department Fish Health Lab monitors for three major fish viruses in the state: infectious hematopoietic necrosis virus, infectious pancreatic necrosis virus and viral hemorrhagic septicemia virus. Typically, we monitor for viruses in our aquaculture facility systems, but fish in the wild can still get sick. Only fish that are disease-free are allowed to be moved and stocked in streams and lakes around the state for anglers to catch.
If you see a sick fish, you can contact the Fish Health Laboratory at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/About-Us/Offices-and-Facilities/Game-and-Fish-Lab with details about the fish’s behavior and location.
Shawna Muller,
Aquatic animal health inspector