No -- never release any pets into the wild or pour your aquarium into any of Wyoming’s natural waters. It could spread invasive or nonnative species that could have serious impacts to our state.
Pets can become a problem when owners let them loose. Releasing pets is not a good option because they can harm the ecosystem, cause problems for your neighbors and it can be cruel to the animal. The best solution if you’re looking to rehome your pets is to visit your local pet store or Humane Society so they can be placed with a new owner.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is very concerned about the spread of invasive zebra mussels to Wyoming’s natural waters. Zebra mussels were recently found on moss balls, a popular aquarium plant. Pouring your aquarium into a natural water could have major impacts on Wyoming's natural resources and your recreation -- like boating and fishing. So, please, help us protect Wyoming and never release pets or dump your fish tank in our state’s lakes, rivers, reservoirs or local ponds. To learn more, visit the Wyoming Don’t Let it Loose webpage at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Aquatic-Invasive-Species-Prevention/Don-t-Let-it-Loose.
Josh Leonard,
Aquatic invasive species coordinator