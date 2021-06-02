Fishing is a great way for kids to spend the summer, especially with all the community fisheries across the state. Some youth may need a Wyoming fishing license, depending on their age, residency and catch ambitions:
If you’re a Wyoming resident under 14, you don’t need a fishing license. You can also catch and keep your own creel limit.
If you’re a resident or nonresident over 14 but under 18, you need a youth fishing license. That is a 12-month license, and you will also need a conservation stamp. With this license, you can catch and keep your own creel limit.
Nonresident youth under 14 do not need a license if accompanied by an adult with a valid Wyoming fishing license. However, the youth’s catches count toward the adult’s creel limit.
Once a youth angler turns 18, they need a resident or a nonresident fishing license. There are 12-month and daily options.
Game and Fish also has a handy guide to help determine licensing needs. Remember, if you need a license, always have it with you when you’re fishing. For full rules and creel limits, see the 2021 Fishing Regulations.
Spencer Carstens,
Cheyenne game warden