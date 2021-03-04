There are thousands of ways kids can enjoy Wyoming outdoors and learn more about wildlife and conservation. But, I recommend you start with the Inspire a Kid WYO 100 checklist. It’s a list of 100 fun activities that are meant to inspire kids and families to explore the outdoors.
There are activities for everyone, for all seasons. Some of my favorite activities on the list include:
-- Find a track of your favorite Wyoming wildlife critter
-- Cook and eat a fish you catch
-- See sage grouse dance on a lek
-- Learn to use bear spray
Download the WYO 100 list now at rocketminer.com and start having fun outside. Remember, inspire a kid ... it’s for life.
Brian Nesvik,
Director